SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024

Singapore to raise retirement age to 64, re-employment age to 69 in 2026

Renald Yeo

Published Mon, Mar 04, 2024 · 4:16 pm
Singapore’s retirement and re-employment ages were last raised in 2022 to 63 and 68 respectively.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Singapore Budget 2024

SINGAPORE’S retirement and re-employment ages will be raised to 64 and 69 respectively in 2026, as part of an ongoing process that will see the Republic’s retirement and re-employment ages reach 65 and 70 respectively by 2030.

The upcoming change was announced by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng on Monday (Mar 4), during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate in Parliament.

Singapore’s retirement and re-employment ages were last raised in 2022, to 63 and 68 respectively.

“We successfully made one round of increase in July of 2022,” said Dr Tan.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that we have reached a tripartite agreement to implement the next round of increase to the retirement and re-employment ages.”

The plan for Singapore’s retirement and re-employment ages to hit 65 and 70 by 2030 is in line with recommendations made by the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers in 2019.

SEE ALSO

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Singapore manpower

Singapore jobs

Singapore Parliament

Retirement

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Economy & Policy

Retaining CPF Special Account for those already aged 55 and up will create generational divide: Tan See Leng

New programme helps fund Singapore companies to train employees for overseas expansion

Higher S$7,500 cap for salary support, wider eligibility for Career Conversion Programmes

Minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass to increase to S$5,600 from 2025

Nearly 4,200 applications approved in first year of Singapore’s One Pass for top foreign talent

Economic benefits from STB grant to Taylor Swift ‘significant’, outweigh amount distributed: Edwin Tong

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article