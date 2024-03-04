Singapore to raise retirement age to 64, re-employment age to 69 in 2026

SINGAPORE’S retirement and re-employment ages will be raised to 64 and 69 respectively in 2026, as part of an ongoing process that will see the Republic’s retirement and re-employment ages reach 65 and 70 respectively by 2030.

The upcoming change was announced by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng on Monday (Mar 4), during his ministry’s Committee of Supply debate in Parliament.

Singapore’s retirement and re-employment ages were last raised in 2022, to 63 and 68 respectively.

“We successfully made one round of increase in July of 2022,” said Dr Tan.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that we have reached a tripartite agreement to implement the next round of increase to the retirement and re-employment ages.”

The plan for Singapore’s retirement and re-employment ages to hit 65 and 70 by 2030 is in line with recommendations made by the Tripartite Workgroup on Older Workers in 2019.

