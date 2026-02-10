Singapore’s 2025 GDP growth revised upwards to 5%; 2026 forecast range raised to 2 to 4%

On a yearly basis, the economy grew 6.9% in Q4, better than advance estimates

Singapore's fourth-quarter GDP growth was adjusted upwards to 6.9 per cent year on year, from the advance estimate of 5.7 per cent. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Republic’s economy grew 5 per cent in 2025, higher than the advance estimate of 4.8 per cent, data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Tuesday (Feb 10) morning.

This marks a slowdown from 2024’s full-year growth figure of 5.3 per cent, but it still exceeded MTI’s official full-year forecast of “around 4 per cent”.

For 2026, MTI upgraded its growth forecast range to 2 to 4 per cent, from 1 to 3 per cent.

The upward revision for 2025 gross domestic product (GDP) growth came as fourth-quarter growth was adjusted upwards to 6.9 per cent year on year, from the advance estimate of 5.7 per cent. This was faster than Q3’s revised 4.6 per cent expansion.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted basis, the economy expanded by 2.1 per cent in Q4, revised up from the advance estimate of 1.9 per cent. But this was still a moderation from Q3’s revised 2.6 per cent growth rate.

For the whole year of 2025, GDP growth was largely driven by the manufacturing, wholesale trade, and finance and insurance sectors, said MTI.

In particular, there was robust growth in the manufacturing sector’s electronics cluster and the wholesale trade sector’s machinery equipment and supplies segment, led by strong artificial intelligence (AI)-related electronics demand.

Meanwhile, there was broad-based growth across all segments of the finance and insurance sector amid largely accommodative financial conditions.

In contrast, the food and beverage services sector contracted, partly due to a decline in the sales of restaurants amid shifting dining preferences.

Improved outlook

As for 2026, MTI upgraded its growth forecast range to 2 to 4 per cent, which takes into account the latest global and domestic situations.

This is up from an earlier forecast range of 1 to 3 per cent announced in November 2025, which MTI said was based on the expectation that GDP growth in major economies would ease in 2026 as the effect of US tariffs played out through the global economy.

Since then, however, the global economy has outperformed expectations, with most major economies turning in stronger-than-expected growth in Q4 2025.

Notably, global trade activity remained resilient despite US tariffs, said MTI. This likely reflected effective US tariff rates that were lower than the announced headline rates, trade diversion facilitated by supply chain adjustments, and robust AI-related exports amid the AI investment boom.

MTI expects global growth in 2026 to be supported by the sustained AI investment boom, expansionary fiscal policies in several economies such as the US, Germany and Japan as well as accommodative global financial conditions.

Considering these factors, the GDP growth outlook for Singapore’s key trading partners for 2026 has improved.

However, MTI said the pace of growth for most of these economies is expected to ease from 2025 levels. This is partly due to the drag from the full-year impact of the US tariffs and rising trade barriers that would weigh on non-AI-related global trade.

GDP growth in the US is projected to be “broadly stable” in 2026, supported by robust AI-related investment and President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill”. On the other hand, the Eurozone’s GDP growth is tipped to weaken from subdued exports and industrial activity.

In Asia, China’s growth is expected to moderate, while key South-east Asian economies should have growth supported by consumption and investment activity.

MTI flagged that the global economic outlook is subject to both upside and downside risks.

On one hand, a stronger-than-projected upswing in the AI investment cycle could boost electronics demand and spill over positively to global trade, as well as drive further gains in equity markets that could lift global consumption.

On the other hand, a renewed escalation in tariff actions or geopolitical tensions could lead to a resurgence in economic uncertainty, which could dampen business investments and household spending.

Furthermore, an escalation in risk-off sentiments or a sudden pullback in global AI-related capital spending could trigger sharp corrections in global financial markets, potentially spilling over to broader economic activity.

Against this backdrop, the 2026 outlook for Singapore’s manufacturing and trade-related services sectors has improved since November, said MTI.

Within manufacturing, the linchpin electronics cluster is expected to grow at a stronger-than-anticipated pace, supported by robust demand for semiconductor chips in the data centre end-market.

This will spill over to the precision engineering cluster, as well as the wholesale trade sector’s machinery, equipment and supplies segment.

In transport engineering, growth will be driven by strong order books in the aerospace and marine and offshore engineering segments.

Meanwhile, key outward-oriented services sectors should see healthy growth. Information and communications will be supported by sustained enterprise demand for AI-enabled and other digital solutions, while finance and insurance will be bolstered by supportive macroeconomic and financial conditions.

Among the domestically-oriented sectors, the construction sector is expected to grow at a steady pace due to expansions in both public residential building and civil engineering works. Meanwhile, new private residential launches will support the activities of real estate developers in 2026.

However, consumer-facing sectors such as retail trade and food and beverage services are likely to remain subdued, said MTI. This is partly due to locals diverting their spending overseas and a shift in dining preferences.