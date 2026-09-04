Singapore’s nightlife is struggling. Industry chief Danny Loong wants to ‘bring back the energy’

A new white paper lays out proposals to build a broader after-dark economy that goes beyond bars and clubs

Danny Loong, president of SNBA and co-founder of Timbre Group, recalls how people used to spend longer nights out, moving from one venue to another – an energy he believes has diminished. PHOTO: SNBA

[SINGAPORE] For Singapore Nighttime Business Association (SNBA) president Danny Loong, building a vibrant after-dark economy is no longer simply about bars and clubs.

It also means giving people more reasons to leave home in the first place, and making it easier for them to get home afterwards.

But the nightlife sector is in difficult straits. “It’s struggling, if I’ll be honest, and I think we are trying to adjust to the new realities,” Loong told The Business Times on Thursday (Sep 3).