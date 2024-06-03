The Business Times
The Business Times
Subscribe
View more
The Business Times
Create a free account with Business Times for seamless access across SPH Media products.
REGISTER
LOGIN

Singapore

SUBSCRIBERS

Singapore’s PMI rises further in May, mirroring improvements in regionwide factory activity

Index edges up to 50.6, a 0.1 point gain from the previous month

Paige Lim

Paige Lim

Published Mon, Jun 3, 2024 · 09:00 PM
Share this article.

SINGAPORE’S factory activity rose further in May, mirroring improvements in regionwide factory activity.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) edged up to 50.6, a 0.1 point gain from the previous month, indicated data from the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Monday (Jun 3). This was the ninth straight month that it remained in expansionary territory.

A reading above 50 on the index indicates growth from the previous month, while one below 50 points to a contraction.

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to  t.me/BizTimes

Economy & Policy

newspaper iconPurchase this articleshopping cart icon

SUPPORT SOUTH-EAST ASIA'S LEADING FINANCIAL DAILY

Get the latest coverage and full access to all BT premium content.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Browse corporate subscription here