Singapore’s PMI rises further in May, mirroring improvements in regionwide factory activity
Index edges up to 50.6, a 0.1 point gain from the previous month
SINGAPORE’S factory activity rose further in May, mirroring improvements in regionwide factory activity.
The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) edged up to 50.6, a 0.1 point gain from the previous month, indicated data from the Singapore Institute of Purchasing and Materials Management (SIPMM) on Monday (Jun 3). This was the ninth straight month that it remained in expansionary territory.
A reading above 50 on the index indicates growth from the previous month, while one below 50 points to a contraction.
KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes
Economy & Policy
Singapore’s PMI rises further in May, mirroring improvements in regionwide factory activity
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Jun 3)
ExxonMobil, Shell, ST Engineering units among 9 entities designated under Singapore’s Significant Investments Review Act
Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (May 31)
Singapore to invest about S$300 million in quantum tech research and talent
Singapore to add at least 300 MW in data centre capacity, potentially more with green energy