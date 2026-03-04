Emirates, Etihad Airways flights from UAE to Singapore available from Mar 4 amid Middle East conflict

The next Emirates flight from Dubai to Singapore is currently scheduled to leave at 2.30am local time on Mar 5

[SINGAPORE] Emirates and Etihad Airways are expected to resume limited flights from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore as early as Wednesday (Mar 4), even as global air travel remains largely disrupted due to the Middle East conflict.

In Facebook posts on Mar 4, the Singapore embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate-general in Dubai advised Singaporeans to quickly secure their tickets on the airlines’ websites if they wish to leave the country.

“Given the current flight disruptions, these seats are expected to be in extremely high demand and may sell out rapidly,” the mission said.

The embassy, in an initial post at about 12.30pm, said that Etihad Airways has released tickets for flights to Singapore departing Abu Dhabi on Mar 5.

In another post at about 2pm, it added that limited seats on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Singapore on Mar 4 were also available.

Checks by The Straits Times found that Emirates flight EK314 is set to depart Dubai for Singapore at 9pm local time on Mar 4 (1am Singapore time on Mar 5). It is scheduled to land at Changi Airport at 8.30am on Mar 5.

Tickets for the Mar 4 flight were sold out by 2.30pm, with some found to have been priced as high as 20,120 dirham (S$7,007) for a business class seat.

The next Emirates flight from Dubai to Singapore is currently scheduled to leave at 2.30am local time on Mar 5. Tickets for this flight are still available.

Meanwhile, on the Etihad Airways website, flight EY498 is scheduled to depart Abu Dhabi at 10.05am local time on Mar 5 and arrive in Singapore at 9.30pm on the same day.

Economy class seats, priced from 5145 dirham, remain available for purchase as at 4.30pm on Mar 4. There are also several other Etihad Airways flights, but with stopovers, available.

In its Facebook post, the embassy reminded Singaporeans who have secured tickets to confirm with the airline that their flight will proceed before heading to the airport.

“Given the current circumstances, be ready for cancellations, frequent changes and delays, possibly at short notice,” it said.

Those who have recently expressed their interest for assisted departure from the Middle East but have since secured their own flights should also keep the embassy updated, it added.

Earlier on Mar 3, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its overseas missions in the Middle East said that they were gauging the interest of Singaporeans for assisted departure from the region due to ongoing airport closures.

They added that it may not be feasible to facilitate departures from all regions and airports, and Singaporeans may be required to travel to a neighbouring country for safe passage out of the region.

Routes that were being considered include Dubai to Muscat, Abu Dhabi to Muscat, Doha to Riyadh/ Jeddah and Amman to Jeddah.

The cost of land transportation, air tickets, travel documentation, visas and temporary accommodation are to be borne by passengers.

Governments around the world have scrambled to evacuate citizens stranded in the Middle East, where Iran expanded a retaliatory missile and drone barrage on the fifth day of a war that has rattled global markets and tourism industries.

The US military has hit nearly 2,000 targets since attacking Iran alongside Israel on Feb 28, targeting ballistic missiles and “all the things that can shoot at us”, said Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command.

Iran vowed to inflict a heavy price in retaliation. Drones struck adjacent the US consulate in Dubai, starting a fire but inflicting no casualties, and against the US military base at Al-Udeid in Qatar.

The attacks came a day after strikes on the US embassies in Riyadh and Kuwait City and on a US air base in Bahrain.

Dubai’s international airport and its landmark Burj Al Arab hotel also sustained damage in the attacks. THE STRAITS TIMES