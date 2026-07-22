Energising MTI: New name, two co-ministers show priority of Singapore’s clean power push
The latest Cabinet reshuffle also indicates PM Lawrence Wong’s willingness to test first-term officeholders
- Energy is seen as becoming increasingly central to Singapore’s economic competitiveness, industrial transformation and long-term resilience. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] When a ministry has a triple-barrelled name, the impression might be one of bringing together loosely-related fields – as with the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth, perhaps, or its predecessor, the Ministry of Community Development, Youth and Sports.
In the renaming of the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI), however, a different logic is at play.
It is not that energy is being added to MTI’s purview. Energy matters have long come under MTI, as shown for instance by the placement of the Energy Market Authority statutory board.
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