ERP rates to increase by S$1 at four locations from Mar 23; LTA monitoring Orchard Road area traffic

[SINGAPORE] Motorists can expect Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at four locations to increase by S$1 from Mar 23, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Mar 12.

These are the affected locations:

At the three gantries on AYE towards the city after Jurong Town Hall, motorists will pay S$4 between 8.30 am and 9 am, S$3 between 9 am and 9.30 am and S$2 between 9.30 am and 10 am.

On the AYE towards Tuas after North Buona Vista, motorists will pay S$3 between 6.30 pm and 7 pm.

At the two gantries on northbound CTE after PIE, motorists will pay S$4 between 5.30 pm and 6 pm.

On KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, motorists will pay S$4 between 7.30 am and 8 am.

For locations that comprise multiple gantries, motorists will pay only at one gantry.

LTA said it had observed traffic building up at various stretches of expressways in January. The ERP rates have been increased to better manage congestion at these locations.

Rates for other previously announced timeslots and gantries will remain unchanged, and motorists are encouraged to plan their journeys accordingly and consider taking alternative routes, LTA added.

LTA also added that it is closely monitoring traffic in the Orchard Road area, which has seen speeds persistently lower than optimal.

The area has not been subjected to ERP charges since the circuit breaker in April 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. THE STRAITS TIMES