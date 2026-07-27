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Evercore CEO Keith Magnus appointed to SLA board as DBS’ Lim Soon Chong leaves

Magnus will begin his two-year term on Aug 1

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Shikhar Gupta

Shikhar Gupta

Published Mon, Jul 27, 2026 · 12:44 PM
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    • Prior to joining Evercore, Keith Magnus was the chairman and head of UBS’ investment bank in Singapore and Malaysia.
    • Prior to joining Evercore, Keith Magnus was the chairman and head of UBS’ investment bank in Singapore and Malaysia. PHOTO: THE KALLANG

    [SINGAPORE] The Ministry of Law on Monday (Jul 27) announced upcoming changes to the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) board, naming Evercore Asia’s chairman and chief executive, Keith Magnus, as its newest member.

    Magnus will begin his two-year term on Aug 1, stepping in as Lim Soon Chong, the group head of global transaction services at DBS, completes his current term of office on Friday.

    A prominent figure in investment banking with more than 25 years of experience, Magnus established Evercore’s Singapore office in 2013 and has advised on transactions valued at close to half a trillion Singapore dollars.

    He also serves as a senior managing director and sits on Evercore’s management committee, making him one of the few Singaporeans in the firm’s global leadership.

    Beyond finance, he is the founding chairman of The Kallang Group and previously held a directorship at the Sentosa Development Corporation. Before joining Evercore, Magnus was the chairman and head of UBS’ investment bank in Singapore and Malaysia.

    The announcement also noted the reappointment of two current members for an additional two-year term.

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    Koh Swee Yen, head of international arbitration and partner for commercial and corporate disputes at WongPartnership, and Kenny Tan, deputy secretary for workforce at the Ministry of Manpower, will both continue to serve on the SLA board.

    The board remains under the leadership of its chairman, Loh Lik Peng, founder and owner of Unlisted Collection.

    Other board members include deputy chairman Jerry Koh, Boo Junfeng, Jaelle Ang, Angelene Chan, Cheung Pui Yuen, Chong Siak Ching, Colin Chow, Lien Choong Luen, Rafiq Mohamad, Calvin Phua and Melvyn Yeo.

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    Singapore Land AuthorityMinistry of LawSingapore

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