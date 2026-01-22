EVs made up record 45% of new car registrations in Singapore for 2025

Electric vehicles have overtaken petrol-electric hybrids as the most common type of new car in the Republic

EV adoption in Singapore has been driven by incentives and Chinese carmakers offering cost-effective models. PHOTO: DERRYN WONG, BT

[SINGAPORE] Electric vehicles (EVs) made up a record-high proportion of new car registrations in the Republic last year.

Figures from the Land Transport Authority showed that of the total 52,678 registrations in 2025, 45 per cent or 23,684 registrations were for EVs.

This marks the first instance of full EVs taking the top spot among new passenger cars in Singapore.

Petrol-electric hybrids were the second-most common, with 20,435 cars representing 38.8 per cent of the total.

Year on year, EV registrations increased by 63.9 per cent. Meanwhile, the new passenger car market expanded by 22.4 per cent, from 43,022 registrations in 2024.

In 2024, EV adoption came in at 33.6 per cent, with EVs being the second-most common type after petrol-electric hybrids, which made up 48 per cent of registrations.

EV demand in Singapore has been driven by incentives, as well as Chinese carmakers introducing cost-effective models in the Republic over the past two years.

Registrations of plug-in hybrid EVs (PHEVs) increased to 918, the highest number to date, making up 1.7 per cent of the total in 2025. PHEVs can be charged from an external source but have a smaller battery pack than full EVs.

Pure internal combustion engine cars continued to lose ground, with registrations falling to 7,632 or 14.5 per cent of the total, from 17.8 per cent a year earlier.

Only three diesel cars were registered in 2025, compared with 42 in 2024.