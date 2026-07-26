F1 returns to Malaysia’s Sepang circuit after 9 years

The venue will host the postponed Bahrain Grand Prix on Oct 4

An F1 race at the Sepang International Circuit in 2015. It hosted the Malaysian GP from 1999 to 2017 before it was removed from the calendar owing to rising hosting costs and licensing fees. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] It’s official: Formula 1 (F1) racing will return to Malaysia’s Sepang circuit near Kuala Lumpur for the first time since 2017.

The Sepang International Circuit will host the postponed Bahrain Grand Prix on Oct 4, F1 announced on Jul 26, between races in Azerbaijan (Sep 24-26) and Singapore (Oct 11-13).

“Positioned between the Azerbaijan and Singapore Grands Prix, this event, which is subject to final agreements and official sign-off, will become the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia,” said F1 in a post on X.

Malaysia last hosted an F1 grand prix in 2017 but has remained on the MotoGP calendar and is of the grade required by governing body International Automobile Federation.

Sepang hosted the Malaysian GP from 1999 to 2017 before it was removed from the calendar owing to rising hosting costs and licensing fees.

The motorsports community in Malaysia has been buzzing with excitement since reports about Sepang’s return to the F1 calendar first emerged.

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Fans and content creators have flooded social media with nostalgic clips of past Malaysian Grands Prix, reaction videos and discussions.

F1’s original calendar was for 24 races but grands prix in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia in April were called off after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

Attempts to reschedule a round in Bahrain had looked promising until the situation flared up again.

The season’s last two races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, set for Nov 30 and Dec 6, respectively, are also now in doubt.

Ferrari’s home circuit of Imola in Italy has emerged as a likely host for the season-ender if the Middle East races do not take place. THE STRAITS TIMES