F&B businesses to get funding, advisory support under new AI programme 

A UOB survey says that about one in three F&B operators have yet to adopt AI tools

The programme has an initial panel of three solution providers – OpenMinds, PayBoy and VisionTech. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] A new initiative to help F&B businesses adopt artificial intelligence processes into their workflow was launched by Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) and UOB on Wednesday (Jul 15).

Announcing the F&B AI and Digital Integration Programme during her opening address at Restaurant Asia 2026, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling said that participating businesses would benefit in two key ways.

First, they will receive advisory support from UOB SME Banking to identify AI-enabled and digital solutions best suited to their needs.

Second, EnterpriseSG will provide funding support of up to 50 per cent for a range of AI-enabled solutions and digital integration services.

According to a joint factsheet by UOB and EnterpriseSG, the programme currently has an initial panel of three solution providers – OpenMinds, PayBoy and VisionTech.

They offer services ranging from business systems integration and workflow automation to AI assistants and customer engagement tools.

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More providers are expected to be added over time.

Low said that the goal of the programme is to “enable F&B enterprises to use and integrate AI into their business and operations to benefit from its power and efficiency”.

AI adoption is key to the next phase of F&B’s growth

In her speech, Low, who is also senior minister of state for culture, community and youth, acknowledged the uncertain operating environment facing F&B businesses.

Nevertheless, she said: “How we respond to these pressures will define the next chapter of Singapore’s F&B story.”

She added that AI presents significant opportunities to improve the sector’s productivity and competitiveness.

Low cited applications such as demand forecasting, staff optimisation, inventory management and task automation, while noting that AI can also enhance customer experience through greater personalisation.

“The potential is significant. But realising the benefits of AI takes more than simply deploying the latest tools,” she said.

“Businesses that invest in understanding data, upskilling people and redesigning processes will be the ones that thrive.”

Low noted that many F&B operators have embraced digitalisation through online ordering systems, inventory management tools and customer relationship platforms.

But, she also pointed to a recent UOB survey that found that six in 10 still operate these solutions as standalone systems.

Low added that this then limits the value such technologies can deliver.

The same survey also found that about one in three F&B operators have yet to adopt AI tools.

However, 80 per cent are interested in solutions that improve operational efficiency, while 70 per cent are keen on tools to acquire new customers and strengthen customer loyalty.

Low said: “For many F&B enterprises, the hardest challenge may not be finding the many AI solutions out there, but in knowing which ones are right for their business and how to begin in a practical and sustainable way.”

She added that initiatives such as the EnterpriseSG-UOB programme would help businesses navigate their AI transformation.

“The government has made AI adoption a national priority. This commitment extends to the F&B sector,” she said.

“AI is not just for large corporations or tech companies, but (also) for every business owner and operator.”