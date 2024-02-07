A final farewell to banking tycoon and former UOB chairman Wee Cho Yaw

UOB employees turned up in the hundreds on Wednesday (Feb 7) as they bade a final farewell to the bank’s late former chairman Wee Cho Yaw, who died last Saturday at the age of 95.

A memorial service was held at the UOB Plaza atrium at Raffles Place, before a private funeral at Mandai Crematorium.

Wee’s five children – Wee Wei Ling, Wee Ee Cheong, Wee Ee Chao, Wee Wei Chi and Wee Ee Lim – were present at the memorial service, during which UOB employees observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect.

In a media statement, UOB said that thousands of employees, clients, members of the public, as well as political, community and business leaders attended Wee’s wake at Woodlands Memorial to pay their respects over the last few days.

Wee, who was chairman emeritus and honorary adviser to the UOB Group, led the local bank for more than six decades as its chief executive officer and chairman.

He stepped down as CEO in 2007 – with his son Wee Ee Cheong taking over the reins – and retired as chairman in 2013.

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

The billionaire tycoon was known for spearheading several acquisitions of banks across South-east Asia.

These include the 1971 acquisition of Chung Khiaw Bank, Lee Wah Bank in 1973, Far Eastern Bank in 1984, Singapore’s Industrial & Commercial Bank in 1987, the Philippines’ Westmont Bank in 1999, and Thailand’s Bank of Asia Public Company in 2004.

Tributes have streamed in since Saturday as people from all walks of life expressed their condolences and honoured the late businessman.

Notably, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and President Tharman Shanmugaratnam hailed Wee for his contributions to not just the corporate world, but also the community.

PM Lee highlighted Wee’s active involvement in the promotion of the Chinese language, culture and values, as well as his leadership in the merger of two universities to form the National University of Singapore.

Tharman paid tribute to Wee’s leadership of the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan and the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations.