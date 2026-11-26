Frauds and scams remain the top claim category handled by Republic’s financial disputes body

Fidrec received 5,344 claims in the financial year ended Jun 30, 2026, up 23% from the previous year’s 4,355. PHOTO: FIDREC

[SINGAPORE] The Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre (Fidrec) received a record number of claims for its fiscal year ended Jun 30, 2026, with frauds and scams making up almost half the cases handled.

The disputes resolution institution received 5,344 claims in the financial year ended Jun 30, 2026, up 23 per cent from the previous year’s 4,355, it said on Thursday (Nov 26).

Of these, it handled 3,356 claims, up 27 per cent on the year, and completed handling 3,025 claims, up 28 per cent. Claims handled increased across the board, with fraud and scams being the largest category for the third year running, at 1,515 claims. This represented 45 per cent of the total number of claims handled, and was up 18 per cent from FY2025’s 1,285.

Fidrec saw 889 claims for financial institutions’ practices and policies, up 37 per cent from 649 last year.

Service standards claims marked the largest jump year on year, with a 61 per cent jump in the number of claims to 520, from 323. Meanwhile, there were 432 claims received involving market conduct in FY2026, up 11 per cent from 389.

By product group, consumer or personal finance made up the largest share handled at 53 per cent.

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By age, those 41 to 50 years old made up the largest share of consumers with claims handled, at 25 per cent.

Those with degrees and higher qualifications also accounted for the lion’s share of those with claims handled, at 53 per cent.

Scams in the spotlight

Of the 1,523 fraud and scam cases completed in FY2026, over half (54 per cent) involved compromised credentials. This is where consumers found unexplainable, unauthorised transactions on their bank accounts, payment cards or digital wallets.

The median fraud and scam claim amount increased by 20 per cent to S$5,000, from S$4,175, with consumers seeking redress for larger losses than the previous year, Fidrec said.

Consumers aged 51 and above accounted for the majority of scam-related claims, at 53 per cent, up from 49 per cent in the preceding year. Claims involving those older than 70 more than doubled to 130, from 59 previously.

Pointing to increasingly sophisticated scammers and the rise in scam-related disputes, Fidrec CEO Eunice Chua noted the importance of prevention, as well as access to fair resolution.

Up across the board

Year on year, claims handled also increased across all categories of financial institutions.

Banks, finance companies and credit bureaus: 2,009 claims, up 10 per cent from 1,831

Life and composite insurers: 481 claims, up 49 per cent from 323

General and composite insurers: 474 claims, up 60 per cent from 297

Capital markets services licensees: 163 claims, up 73 per cent from 94

Licensed financial advisers and insurance brokers: 104 claims, up 24 per cent from 84

Payment service providers: 125 claims, up from 17 (handling of these claims began on Dec 16, 2024)

Overall, the median claim amount rose 16 per cent in FY2026 to S$5,655, while the average claim amount edged up 2 per cent to S$47,572. A large majority (86 per cent) of claims were completed within six months.

One way Fidrec is coping with the higher volume of complaints is through process changes such as early resolution, said Chua.

This is a 10-business-day window to encourage dispute settlement through direct negotiations between the financial institution and the complainant before Fidrec handles a case.

Some 17 per cent of claims received, or 891 of them, were closed at early resolution in FY2026. Most of these were related to financial institutions’ practices and policies, followed by service standards.

Of the claims closed at early resolution, 67 per cent involved amounts of S$5,000 or less.

Fidrec has also leveraged technology to support case managers, and increased its headcount, Chua said, adding that its training programme ensures recruits have the necessary technical skills and knowledge.