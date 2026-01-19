GIC to invest US$1.5 billion in AI start-up Anthropic, FT reports

Anthropic last raised US$13 billion in a Series F round

GIC and Coatue will contribute US$1.5 billion each for the Claude chatbot-maker, FT said. PHOTO: REUTERS

SINGAPORE’S GIC, venture capital firm Sequoia and US investor Coatue will take part in a funding round for Anthropic which aims to raise US$25 billion at a US$350 billion valuation, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Sequoia, Anthropic, GIC and Coatue did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Last year, Anthropic secured commitments for up to US$15 billion from Microsoft and Nvidia.

Insatiable demand for AI and growing enterprise adoption has driven tech spending higher globally, pushing valuations of AI startups like Anthropic to record levels, even as concerns about an AI bubble loom.

Anthropic last raised US$13 billion in a Series F round that valued the company at US$183 billion, the company said in early September.

California-based Sequoia, founded in 1972, was an early investor in many top tech names including Google, Apple, Cisco and YouTube. REUTERS