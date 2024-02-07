GIC makes senior leadership changes, appoints new COO

SINGAPORE sovereign wealth fund GIC’s current deputy chief operating officer Sam Kim will be appointed as COO as part of a wider senior leadership changes, it said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 7).

GIC, one of the world’s biggest investors, said Bryan Yeo, currently its chief investment officer for public equities, will be appointed as deputy group CIO.

Kim also will join GIC’s group executive committee, its highest management body which reviews and approves key investment issues, organisational, as well as personnel matters, the wealth fund said.

Kim and Yeo will replace Tay Lim Hock and Lim Kee Chong, respectively, who will remain members of GIC’s group executive committee, it added.

“With this refreshed leadership bench, I am confident that we can continue to pursue excellence in our operating and investment capabilities, and navigate the investment environment,” said CEO Lim Chow Kiat.

Additionally, Mark Ong, the current head of Asia Pacific equities, will replace Yeo as CIO for public equities, and GIC also appointed Boon Chin Hau as deputy CIO for infrastructure.

SEE ALSO Blackstone to sell luxury US hotel for US$705 million

GET BT IN YOUR INBOX DAILY Start and end each day with the latest news stories and analyses delivered straight to your inbox. Sign Up VIEW ALL

Goh Chin Kiong, currently deputy CIO for real estate, will be appointed CIO for real estate, taking over Lee Kok Sun who will be retiring, GIC said.

All the appointments will be effective April 1, it said. REUTERS