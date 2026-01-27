Go-Genie partners South Korea’s LX Pantos to help SMEs scale logistics globally

This provides firms access to 380 networks across more than 36 countries and 300 offices

[SINGAPORE] Home-grown startup Go-Genie has partnered South Korean logistics provider LX Pantos to help Singapore’s small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) expand into international markets.

The tie-up, announced on Tuesday (Jan 27), will integrate Go-Genie’s artificial intelligence-powered “smart logistics” platform with LX Pantos’ global logistics infrastructure.

This will allow businesses in Singapore to manage “global warehousing, fulfilment and delivery through one single digital interface”, the companies said.

Go-Genie’s founder and chief executive officer Ang Ming Cong noted that logistics complexity and costs remain “major barriers” for SMEs looking to internationalise.

He added that the collaboration offers businesses “plug-and-play access to international markets, without the need for heavy capital investment or complex overseas set-ups”.

Go-Genie and LX Pantos said that through their partnership, SMEs entering new markets can “focus resources on growth, innovation and customer acquisition rather than logistics management”.

For LX Pantos, working with Go-Genie’s technology-led platform “strengthens its ability to serve digitally native and fast-scaling enterprises”.

Lee Jong-chan, chief executive officer of LX Pantos Asia, said the collaboration will help businesses build more “connected, resilient and scalable supply chains” by enhancing transparency and responsiveness at the local level.

LX Pantos has a worldwide network spanning more than 36 countries that offers logistics services across air, sea, rail and contract logistics.

The two companies also aim to improve sustainability in the logistics sector by optimising routes, consolidating shipments and improving end-to-end visibility. This, they said, will help businesses reduce their costs and carbon footprint.

“The Go-Genie-LX Pantos partnership reinforces Singapore’s position as a regional logistics and digital trade hub, while empowering local enterprises to compete more effectively on the global stage,” they added.