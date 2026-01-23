Halliburton, A*Star launch S$35 million joint lab to advance well completion tech

This collaboration will create upskilling and innovation opportunities for local enterprises, EDB says

The Next-Generation Energy Xccelerator Joint Lab (NEX Lab) was officially opened on Friday (Jan 23) by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan (third from left). PHOTO: A*STAR

[SINGAPORE] US energy services giant Halliburton and Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) have launched a S$35 million joint laboratory focused on accelerating the development of advanced well completion technologies.

The Next-Generation Energy Xccelerator Joint Lab (NEX Lab) was officially opened on Friday (Jan 23) by Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan. Supported by the Economic Development Board (EDB), the facility is designed to serve as a collaborative hub that integrates research, engineering and testing under one roof.

Accelerating field deployment

The primary goal of the NEX Lab is to streamline the transition of new energy technologies from early-stage innovation to actual field deployment for the energy industry.

By consolidating design, prototyping and validation activities, the lab aims to cut down the time required to bring new solutions to market.

Halliburton and A*Star plan to focus on well completion technologies – equipment used to prepare oil and gas wells for production – while also developing solutions for low-carbon applications to address the shifting energy landscape, Shawn Stasiuk, senior vice-president of Halliburton’s completion and production division, said in a statement.

Boosting local talent and supply chains

Beyond technology development, A*Star stated that the lab will help develop and qualify local suppliers, creating a more resilient high-value energy supply chain.

“This collaboration will also create meaningful upskilling and innovation opportunities for local enterprises and our workforce,” Lim Wey-Len, executive vice-president at the EDB, said.

“We welcome more collaborations with global energy leaders like Halliburton, so that companies can develop breakthrough solutions from Singapore that strengthen their global competitiveness and advance the energy transition,” he added.

The two organisations have collaborated since 2019 through the A*Star Advanced Remanufacturing and Technology Centre. Halliburton previously invested more than S$2 million into that consortium, funding projects focused on materials, inspection automation and sensor development.