Health, manufacturing sectors continue to lead Singapore’s gender pay gap

Singapore's overall gender pay gap is 14.3 per cent in 2023, down from 16.3 per cent in 2018.
WHILE Singapore’s gender pay gap has narrowed, it is striking that the industries with the most significant disparity five years ago still remain the same.

The health and social services sectors again had the largest difference between median salaries of men and women, at 29 per cent in 2023 – though this was a sharp narrowing from 38 per cent in 2018.

In contrast, the overall gender pay gap was 14.3 per cent in 2023, down from 16.3 per cent in 2018. The figures are for full-time resident employees aged 25 to 54.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) could not provide comparable data by industry. Instead, to calculate pay gaps for each industry, The Business Times used MOM’s median gross monthly...

