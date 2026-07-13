Industry calls for closer look at commercial vehicle category as its COE premiums breach new high

Businesses ask for ways to lower commercial vehicle COE premiums or make them fairer as costs surge

Rising Certificate of Entitlement premiums mean the Nissan NV200 van, shown here, now costs around 34% more at S$133,800 with COE, compared to December 2023. PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] On the back of record-breaking premiums, industry players are calling for changes to Certificate of Entitlement (COE) rules for Category C, which is to register commercial vehicles.

Direct action is needed to ensure that smaller businesses are not priced out of the market, said observers, even as a review of the COE system is underway.

Christopher Tan, associate faculty member at the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), said: “High Category C premiums have dire consequences for smaller businesses and tradesmen, who will find it increasingly difficult to eke out a living. But it is also reflective of a need for wider reform in our transportation system.”