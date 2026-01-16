JP Morgan Asset Management launches Singapore and Asia equity fund under MAS’ EQDP

The fund invests half in Singapore equities and half in Asia ex-Japan equities

[SINGAPORE] JP Morgan Asset Management (JPMAM) on Friday (Jan 16) said it has received regulatory approval under the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) to launch the JPMorgan Singapore & Asia Equity Income Fund.

The new fund employs a balanced allocation strategy, investing half in Singapore equities – spanning large, mid and small-cap stocks – and the remaining half in Asia ex-Japan equities.

Pauline Ng, head of the Asean equity team, emerging markets and Asia-Pacific equities at JPMAM, said: “Our approach combines dividends from Singapore and Asian stocks with options premiums and capital appreciation, providing investors with a multipronged strategy for total returns.”

JPMAM said the fund seeks to deliver diversified income opportunities, lower volatility and capital appreciation.

The income-focused strategy targets capital appreciation by investing in “constructive themes driving Asian equities”, such as the recovery in China and India, and the positive outlook for Asia-Pacific technology companies.

“Some of these opportunities may currently have lower dividend yields, but have the potential to deliver higher total returns in the future as a result of growth or improved free cashflow generation,” JPMAM said.

The fund is managed by Ng and Ong Changqi, who are Singapore-based portfolio managers. It is available to retail, accredited and institutional investors in Singapore.

As at Dec 31, 2025, JPMAM had US$4.2 trillion in assets under management.

JPMAM is among the first global managers appointed by MAS under the EQDP, alongside Fullerton Fund Management and Avanda Investment Management. Of the S$5 billion set aside for the initiative, S$1.1 billion was allocated to this group.

The EQDP is part of the central bank’s efforts to revive the local bourse.

Fullerton launched its first retail fund, The Fullerton Singapore Value-Up Fund, under the EQDP in October last year. It invests exclusively in Singapore-listed securities, spanning large, mid and small-cap stocks, initial public offerings and secondary listings.

In the same month, Avanda launched its Avanda Singapore Discovery Fund under the EQDP, which focuses on small and mid-cap opportunities. It is expected to unlock potential in under-researched, well-governed companies.

Six more asset managers were appointed in November 2025: Amova Asset Management, AR Capital, BlackRock, Eastspring Investments (Singapore), Lion Global Investors and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore). They were collectively allocated S$2.85 billion.

The next phase of EQDP appointments, involving the remaining amount of S$1.05 billion, is expected in the second quarter of 2026.