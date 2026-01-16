JPMorgan Asset Management launches Singapore and Asia equity fund under MAS’ EQDP

The fund invests half in Singapore equities and half in Asia ex-Japan equities

The fund seeks to deliver diversified income opportunities, lower volatility and capital appreciation, JPMAM says. PHOTO: REUTERS

[SINGAPORE] JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) announced on Friday (Jan 16) the launch of the JPMorgan Singapore & Asia Equity Income Fund, following regulatory approval under the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP).

The new fund employs a balanced allocation strategy, investing half in Singapore equities – spanning large, mid and small-cap stocks – and the remaining half in Asia ex-Japan equities.

Pauline Ng, head of the Asean equity team, emerging markets and Asia-Pacific equities at JPMAM, said: “Singapore’s equity market is home to high-yielding stocks across market caps and sectors... Our approach combines dividends from Singapore and Asian stocks with options premiums and capital appreciation, providing investors with a multi-pronged strategy for total returns.”

The fund seeks to deliver diversified income opportunities, lower volatility and capital appreciation, JPMAM said.

The income-focused strategy targets capital appreciation by investing in constructive themes driving Asian equities, such as the recovery in China and India, and the positive outlook for Asia-Pacific technology companies.

“Some of these opportunities may currently have lower dividend yields, but have the potential to deliver higher total returns in the future as a result of growth or improved free cashflow generation,” JPMAM said.

The fund is managed by Ng and Ong Changqi, who are Singapore-based portfolio managers. It is available to retail, accredited and institutional investors in Singapore.

As at Dec 31, 2025, JPMAM had US$4.2 trillion in assets under management.

JPMAM is among the first global managers appointed by MAS under the EQDP initiative, alongside Fullerton Fund Management and Avanda Investment Management. Of the S$5 billion set aside for EQDP, S$1.1 billion was allocated to this group.

The EQDP is part of the central bank’s efforts to revive the local bourse.

Fullerton launched its first retail fund, The Fullerton Singapore Value-Up Fund, under EQDP in October last year. It invests exclusively in Singapore-listed securities, spanning large, mid and small-cap stocks, initial public offerings and secondary listings.

Avanda also launched its Avanda Singapore Discovery Fund under EQDP in October last year, which focuses on small and mid-cap opportunities. It is expected to unlock potential in under-researched, well-governed companies.

Six more asset managers were appointed in November 2025: Amova Asset Management, AR Capital, BlackRock, Eastspring Investments (Singapore), Lion Global Investors and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore). They were collectively allocated S$2.85 billion.

The next phase of EQDP appointments, involving the remaining amount of S$1.05 billion, is expected in Q2 2026.