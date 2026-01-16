The Business Times

JPMorgan Asset Management launches Singapore and Asia equity fund under MAS’ EQDP

The fund invests half in Singapore equities and half in Asia ex-Japan equities

Summarise
Deon Loke

Deon Loke

Published Fri, Jan 16, 2026 · 09:21 AM
    • The fund seeks to deliver diversified income opportunities, lower volatility and capital appreciation, JPMAM says.
    • The fund seeks to deliver diversified income opportunities, lower volatility and capital appreciation, JPMAM says. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] JPMorgan Asset Management (JPMAM) announced on Friday (Jan 16) the launch of the JPMorgan Singapore & Asia Equity Income Fund, following regulatory approval under the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP).

    The new fund employs a balanced allocation strategy, investing half in Singapore equities – spanning large, mid and small-cap stocks – and the remaining half in Asia ex-Japan equities.

    Pauline Ng, head of the Asean equity team, emerging markets and Asia-Pacific equities at JPMAM, said: “Singapore’s equity market is home to high-yielding stocks across market caps and sectors... Our approach combines dividends from Singapore and Asian stocks with options premiums and capital appreciation, providing investors with a multi-pronged strategy for total returns.”

    The fund seeks to deliver diversified income opportunities, lower volatility and capital appreciation, JPMAM said.

    The income-focused strategy targets capital appreciation by investing in constructive themes driving Asian equities, such as the recovery in China and India, and the positive outlook for Asia-Pacific technology companies.

    “Some of these opportunities may currently have lower dividend yields, but have the potential to deliver higher total returns in the future as a result of growth or improved free cashflow generation,” JPMAM said.

    DECODING ASIA

    Navigate Asia in
    a new global order

    Get the insights delivered to your inbox.

    The fund is managed by Ng and Ong Changqi, who are Singapore-based portfolio managers. It is available to retail, accredited and institutional investors in Singapore.

    As at Dec 31, 2025, JPMAM had US$4.2 trillion in assets under management.

    JPMAM is among the first global managers appointed by MAS under the EQDP initiative, alongside Fullerton Fund Management and Avanda Investment Management. Of the S$5 billion set aside for EQDP, S$1.1 billion was allocated to this group.

    The EQDP is part of the central bank’s efforts to revive the local bourse.

    Fullerton launched its first retail fund, The Fullerton Singapore Value-Up Fund, under EQDP in October last year. It invests exclusively in Singapore-listed securities, spanning large, mid and small-cap stocks, initial public offerings and secondary listings.

    Avanda also launched its Avanda Singapore Discovery Fund under EQDP in October last year, which focuses on small and mid-cap opportunities. It is expected to unlock potential in under-researched, well-governed companies.

    Six more asset managers were appointed in November 2025: Amova Asset Management, AR Capital, BlackRock, Eastspring Investments (Singapore), Lion Global Investors and Manulife Investment Management (Singapore). They were collectively allocated S$2.85 billion.

    The next phase of EQDP appointments, involving the remaining amount of S$1.05 billion, is expected in Q2 2026.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    JP MorganEquity market development programmeMonetary Authority of Singapore

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More