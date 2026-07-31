Law Society seeking to strike Pritam Singh off the rolls at disciplinary hearing

The Law Society’s application follows Singh’s conviction in February 2025 on two counts of lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges. PHOTO: ST, FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Law Society of Singapore will be asking for Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh to be struck off the rolls when his disciplinary case is heard on Aug 13, according to a summary of upcoming court fixtures.

Singh, who is an MP for Aljunied GRC, is a non-practising lawyer.

The Law Society’s application follows Singh’s conviction in February 2025 on two counts of lying under oath to the Committee of Privileges.

This is related to former WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament in 2021 about details of a sexual assault case that she alleged was mishandled by the police.

In December 2025, Singh lost his appeal to the High Court against his conviction and paid a S$14,000 fine.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that Singh’s disciplinary case will be heard by the Court of Three Judges comprising Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, Justice Kannan Ramesh and Justice See Kee Oon.

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The Court of Three Judges is the highest disciplinary body for the legal profession and has the power to suspend errant lawyers or strike them off the rolls.

A Law Society spokesperson told ST on March 13 that it was required by law to start disciplinary proceedings against Singh, based on information from the Attorney-General’s Chambers that he had been convicted of offences involving “fraud or dishonesty”.

Under the Legal Profession Act, when a regulated legal practitioner has been convicted of an offence involving fraud and dishonesty, the society must, without further direction, apply to the court for disciplinary action to be taken against the lawyer.

Under the Act, the possible sanctions include being struck off the rolls, a suspension of up to five years, and a financial penalty of up to S$100,000.

However, the courts have ruled in past cases that a striking-off would be the presumptive sanction for misconduct involving dishonesty, unless there are exceptional facts to justify a departure from this rule.

Most recently, in July 2026, a lawyer who was convicted of lying to the police over a drink-driving accident was struck off the rolls after the court found no grounds for departing from the presumptive penalty.

On April 30, the WP’s central executive committee issued a formal letter of reprimand to Singh after a disciplinary panel found he contravened two articles of the party’s constitution following his court conviction. THE STRAITS TIMES