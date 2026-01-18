Liu Thai Ker – the architect who made Singapore better

The 87-year-old, who was behind the Republic’s HDB flats and oversaw its land-use plans, died on Jan 18

Liu Thai Ker often said that a good planner needs to have the heart of a humanist, brain of a scientist, and eye of an artist. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Liu Thai Ker, the founding architect of modern Singapore, did not just design flats or make urban plans; he also built a discipline as he refused to settle for “good enough” – to the benefit of Singapore.

Not only was the late master planner recognised for his contributions to the Republic, but he also endeared himself to the people who knew him with his humility, passion for the trade, and by being unstinting in sharing his knowledge.

The 87-year-old, who was behind Singapore’s public housing flats and oversaw the development of the city-state’s land-use plans, died on Sunday (Jan 18).

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong acknowledged Liu’s contributions to the Republic in a post on social media: “Singapore is better because of Thai Ker’s service.”

Noting that Liu had often said that a good planner needs to have the heart of a humanist, brain of a scientist, and eye of an artist, PM Wong added that these ideals of Liu ran through his life’s work.

“The buildings, homes and public spaces that Singaporeans use every day stand as a quiet testament to his dedication and vision.”

PM Wong said that he valued his conversations with Liu when the political officeholder was a minister for national development.

Singapore’s President Tharman Shanmugaratnam said that he admired Liu for remaining active through his 70s and 80s, contributing to urban planning in more than 50 cities abroad, from Chengdu and Ningbo in China, to Al Qadimah in Saudi Arabia and Kazan in Russia.

“Till the end, he remained convinced that making the city better would raise the quality of life and people’s spirits. That will remain Dr Liu Thai Ker’s legacy,” he added.

Chee Hong Tat, minister for national development, pointed out that Liu also initiated the Development Guide Plans (DGPs), which were detailed plans covering all 55 planning areas in Singapore. Together, these DGPs formed a forward-looking master plan that continues to guide the Republic’s development.

Chee, who last met Liu a fortnight ago, said the architect’s “legacy will live on in the beautiful neighbourhoods we call home, this dynamic garden city we are proud of, and the generations of people whom he has inspired over the years”.

Hwang Yu-Ning, National Parks Board’s chief executive officer, honoured Liu in a LinkedIn post. She described the former CEO and chief planner of the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) as a titan.

Hwang, herself a former deputy CEO and chief planner of URA, had not worked directly under Liu but had engaged with him.

She said that Liu was never shy about sharing his views or challenging assumptions to ensure the plans were robust. He was connected to his roots, regularly attending URA events, as well as deeply engaged with the industry. At events, he did not just participate; he also ensured that the professional standards set were rigorous.

“He brought with him a sharp, dry wit and was generous with his time and always curious. It was a thrill for many in the industry to have a chance to meet him and hear his thoughts,” Hwang wrote.

She added that the urban planner credited for creating the city-state’s lauded approach to housing its citizens went beyond building flats and creating urban plans. “His conviction and his refusal to settle for ‘good enough’ are the reasons Singapore is built this way.

A giant in his field

Liu was one of the defining figures of Singapore’s nation-building era.

He had said that a good planner needs to have the heart of a humanist, brain of a scientist, and eye of an artist, in order to respect humanity, calculate functional efficiency, care for the natural environment, and cherish heritage and history.

He spent 24 years in Singapore’s public service. While leading the Housing & Development Board from 1979 to 1989, he oversaw the development of 20 new towns and more than half-a-million housing units.

While he was at the helm of the URA, the 1991 Concept Plan was developed, which went on to be a blueprint for the country’s future development in the decades after.

In 1992, Liu left the public service and joined RSP Architects Planners & Engineers. During his 25 years at the firm, he was involved in numerous projects, with his work influencing urban development across the region, notably in China.

He designed a slew of projects for the Chinese government. One of these was the Fuzhou Changle International Airport, at the invitation of then party secretary of Fuzhou, Xi Jinping, who later became the country’s president.

Liu was also involved in the China embassy project in Singapore and designed the China Cultural Centre in the city-state.

In 2017, at the age of 79, Liu set up urban planning and architecture consultancy Morrow Architects & Planners and was its founding chairman.

The firm has worked on projects spanning more than 20 cities in seven countries, including Singapore, China, Indonesia and Fiji.

Seema Sharma, permanent secretary for Fiji’s ministry of local government, paid tribute to Liu in a LinkedIn post, calling him “a visionary whose legacy extends far beyond borders”. Liu was deeply involved in the master plan for Viti Levu in the Oceania country.

“He believed strongly that while Fiji could learn from Singapore, it should never be Singapore. Our planning, he said, must reflect our own identity – our culture, our people, and the opportunity that comes with abundant space.

“Despite his extraordinary achievements, Liu was never arrogant. He was generous with his knowledge, passionate about teaching, and always eager to share his experience with others. I will always remember his warmth, kindness, and the friendship he extended to me,” the Fijian said.