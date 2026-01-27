Micron invests US$24 billion to expand Singapore manufacturing complex; 1,600 jobs to be created

Together with their HBM advanced packaging facility, 3,000 new jobs will be created

Micron president and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the demand for high-performance memory and storage has reached unprecedented levels and the company's latest expansion is a response to that market pressure. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Semiconductor giant Micron Technology broke ground on Tuesday (Jan 27) morning on an advanced water fabrication facility in Woodlands as part of a major investment of US$24 billion over the next decade.

The new facility, located within the company’s existing NAND manufacturing complex, is Singapore’s first double-story water fab.

The ceremony was graced by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, Permanent Secretary for Trade and Industry Beh Swan Gin, Economic Development Board managing director Jermaine Loy, and JTC Corporation CEO Jacqueline Poh.

The latest investment brings Micron’s total investments in Singapore to approximately US$60 billion. Wafer output from the new fab is expected to begin in the second half of 2028.

The wafer fab facility will anchor the company’s next phase of advanced NAND memory manufacturing and strengthen the global artificial intelligence semiconductor supply chain, said Micron in a news release.

The facility maximises land use to provide 700,000 square feet of cleanroom space and provides “the essential capacity to support continued technology transitions, ensuring Micron can meet long-term demand for advanced storage solutions”, said the release.

At the groundbreaking, Micron president and chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra noted that the demand for high-performance memory and storage has reached unprecedented levels and this expansion is a response to that market pressure.

“As AI continues to scale, memory and storage are no longer just components, they have become strategic assets,” he said.

He added that this expansion directly aligns with Singapore’s economic strategy to accelerate AI adoption and build future-ready industries.

The $24 billion commitment underscores Micron’s long-term partnership with the Singapore government, including the EDB and JTC.

Joshua Lee, Micron’s corporate vice-president and Singapore country manager, said that this expansion “reflects Micron’s strong and continued confidence in Singapore, as well as our shared commitment to advancing the semiconductor ecosystem to meet the world’s rapidly growing demand for AI technologies”.