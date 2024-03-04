Minimum qualifying salary for Employment Pass to increase to S$5,600 from 2025

SINGAPORE is raising the minimum qualifying salaries for Employment Passes (EPs) to S$5,600 per month from next year, said Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng in Parliament on Monday (Mar 4). This is up from the current qualifying salary of at least S$5,000.

For the financial services sector, which has higher wage norms, the minimum qualifying salary will be hiked to S$6,200, from S$5,500. Older applicants face higher qualifying salaries.

The EP qualifying salary is benchmarked to the top one-third of local professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) wages.

“It does not lead market wages, but is simply adjusted in line with prevailing wage norms,” said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). “We do this to ensure that EP holders are of high quality, and to maintain a level playing field for locals.”

The changes – which will apply to new EP applications from Jan 1, 2025, and to renewal applications from Jan 1, 2026 – are “in line with how the benchmarks have moved”, Dr Tan said in the ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

“Firms with existing EP holders have a longer runway, potentially up to 2028, to manage the impact of these changes and prepare and adjust accordingly their hiring plans,” he added. EPs are valid for up to two years for new applicants and up to three years for renewals.

The qualifying salaries will continue to increase progressively with age – up to S$10,700 for those in their mid-40s, and up to S$11,800 for those in their mid-40s in the financial services sector, MOM said.

These moves follow the last hike announced in Budget 2022. Then, the minimum qualifying salary for new EP holders was raised to S$5,000 from S$4,500, and to S$5,500 from S$5,000 for the financial services sector. This took effect for new candidates on Sep 1, 2022, and for renewals on Sep 1, 2023.

More details of the upcoming increases will be published on MOM’s website later this month.

Continuing on foreign worker quotas, Dr Tan also reiterated reductions of the marine and offshore engineering sector’s dependency ratio ceiling (DRC) and increases to its foreign worker levies, announced by Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Friday.

Providing more details, Dr Tan said that the levy for “Basic Skilled” R2 marine shipyard Work Permit holders will be increased by S$100, from S$400 to S$500. For “Higher Skilled” R1 Work Permit holders, it will be increased by S$50, from S$300 to S$350.

These higher levies will affect all firms in the sector, as they will apply to all work permit holders, including existing holders.

As for the DRC, it will be cut to a ratio of one local employee to three Work Permit or S Pass holders.

About 700 firms, or half of those in the sector, currently have a dependency ratio utilisation higher than the upcoming DRC, and will need to hire more locals or shed Work Permit and S Pass holders in line with the changes.

“However, it may not be meaningful to look at the current extent of impact on firms as the workforce numbers will evolve by the time the change is effected,” MOM said.

These changes will take effect from Jan 1, 2026, to give businesses time to adjust.

Businesses exceeding the new DRC at that point will be allowed to retain their existing foreign work pass holders until the work passes expire, to minimise disruption, MOM said. But renewals and new applications will be subject to the new DRC.

“The overall direction is clear – we need to improve the quality of our Work Permit holders and manage overall numbers,” Dr Tan said, adding that the changes in the marine shipyard sector are “a first step”.