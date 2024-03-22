Money laundering accused Su Haijin to plead guilty on Apr 4

ANOTHER of the 10 suspects involved in the billion-dollar money laundering bust is expected to plead guilty.

Su Haijin, a 41-year-old Cypriot national, is scheduled to plead guilty on Apr 4. He is the second of the 10 suspects who have indicated an intention to plead guilty.

Earlier, Cambodian national Su Wenqiang, 32, indicated that he will plead guilty on Apr 2. He faces 11 charges, including two counts of money laundering relating to a property and a Mercedes allegedly paid for using money from illegal remote gambling services in the Philippines that targeted people in China.

Su Haijin, a former director of restaurant operator No Signboard Holdings, faces one charge of unlawfully evading arrest and another charge of money laundering.

The first charge alleges that he refused to open his room door on Aug 15 at a Good Class Bungalow at Ewart Park, and instead left the room from the second-floor balcony.

The second charge alleges that Su had about S$4.06 million in a UOB bank account around August 2023 that were allegedly his benefits from illegal remote gambling offences.

Last year, it was reported that the total value of assets seized from Su and his wife increased to over S$170 million. This includes S$2.1 million in cash, S$46.5 million in bank accounts, S$120 million in properties and S$2.6 million worth of vehicles.

He was also found to have substantial wealth overseas, owning one condominium in Cambodia, three in Cyprus, five in Macau, one property along Oxford Street in London, and partial ownership of a yacht named Family.

No bail was granted to Su, who is in remand. According to court records, he is expected to appear via video link.

If found guilty of resisting arrest, Su can be jailed up to a year, fined, or both. For possessing benefits from criminal conduct, he can be jailed up to 10 years, fined up to S$500,000, or both.