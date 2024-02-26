Some screening companies have noted a jump in requests from SMEs, many of which did not have processes in place for background checks prior to the new requirements.

"More firms doing background checks for EP applicants, but high costs remain obstacle"

MORE companies are checking the educational qualifications of their foreign hires, with a “significant increase” in demand for background-screening services since the new assessment framework for Employment Passes (EPs) kicked in last year.

Yet, the added cost means that some firms still avoid the verification process where possible, background-screening companies told The Business Times.

Since Sep 1 last year, new EP applicants must score at least 40 points under the Complementarity Assessment Framework (Compass). There are four foundational criteria, with a possible zero, 10 or 20 points to be scored.

To pass, candidates need not score points in all four criteria; they could do so just by...