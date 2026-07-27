More monetary tightening on the cards as early as October, after July’s ‘half-trigger’ move: economists

MAS says firmer growth and building medium-term inflation risks warrant further restraint

Economists broadly agreed that MAS’ more upbeat growth assessment underpinned the surprise decision to tighten monetary policy. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) could move again as early as October, after a modest “very slight” tightening move on Monday (Jul 27), say private-sector economists.

The central bank steepened the slope of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band, while leaving its width and the level at which it is centred unchanged.

This defied private-sector economists’ expectations for a hold, with a Bloomberg survey showing only four of 18 economists had expected the move.