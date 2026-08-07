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National Wages Council seeks public’s views on salary, employment guidelines

MOM expects wage growth to remain positive

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    • The National Wage Council, which comprises representatives from the Government, employers and employees, will convene on Aug 19.
    • The National Wage Council, which comprises representatives from the Government, employers and employees, will convene on Aug 19. PHOTO: ST

    Daniel Lai

    Published Fri, Aug 7, 2026 · 12:34 PM

    [SINGAPORE] The National Wages Council (NWC) is seeking the public’s views to develop its annual guidelines on salaries and employment issues in the Republic, with the aim of releasing the guidelines by end-October.

    It is set to convene on Aug 19 to develop the guidelines, which covers the period from Dec 1, 2026, to Nov 30, 2027, the Ministry of Manpower said in a release on Aug 7.

    Those who want to give their feedback and suggestions on the upcoming guidelines can do so at this link by Aug 19.

    The NWC will take into account Singapore’s economic competitiveness, labour market conditions, inflation, productivity growth, as well as the global economic outlook, the Ministry of Manpower said.

    It will also continue to set out its annual guidance on the range of Progressive Wage growth for lower-wage workers.

    The Progressive Wage Model is a wage ladder tied to skill and productivity improvements currently in place for lower-wage workers in selected sectors occupations, including the cleaning and security sectors, with wage floors at each rung increasing according to a pre-determined schedule.

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    The council, which comprises representatives from the Government, employers and employees, will be chaired by Peter Seah, who also chairs DBS.

    Real wages grew by 4 per cent in 2025 after accounting for inflation, higher than the 3.2 per cent recorded in 2024, according to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM)’s Wage Practices report in May.

    MOM expected wage growth to remain positive, but said firms are likely to take a more measured approach to pay hikes amid global uncertainty and inflationary pressures. THE STRAITS TIMES

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