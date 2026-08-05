New award category as Maybank becomes main sponsor of Berita Harian’s Achiever of the Year Awards

The BH-Maybank Perkasa Award recognises individuals who overcome socioeconomic challenges to achieve success

From left: Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing, Berita Harian editor Nazry Mokhtar and Achiever of the Year Fairoz Hassan unveiling a painting by Berita Harian’s visual journalist Samad Afandie during last year’s awards. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Berita Harian has strengthened its collaboration with Maybank after the financial institution was appointed as the main sponsor of the Berita Harian Achiever of the Year Awards 2026.

Known in Malay as the Anugerah Jauhari Berita Harian, the prestigious annual awards have been held since 1998 to recognise Malay/Muslim individuals and organisations in Singapore for their outstanding achievements and contributions to society.

Maybank’s participation as title sponsor is also marked with a new award category – the BH-Maybank Perkasa Award, which recognises individuals who have successfully overcome socioeconomic challenges.

Meanwhile, BH is also inviting nominations for the 2026 edition’s three award categories: the BH Achiever of the Year Award, the BH Jauhari Harapan (Young Achiever of the Year) Award, and the BH–Maybank Perkasa Award.

While the other two categories emphasise achievement and leadership, the BH-Maybank Perkasa Awards were introduced to celebrate two Singaporeans who have demonstrated extraordinary perseverance in improving their standard of living through education, career, business or self-reliance.

Inspired by the word “perkasa” (Malay for mighty or valiant), the award focuses on stories of social mobility; those who have succeeded in overcoming life’s constraints through hard work and determination.

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BH editor Nazry Mokhtar said the publication was grateful for and welcomed Maybank’s participation as the official presenter and title sponsor of the Jauhari Awards.

“We are very pleased to welcome Maybank as the official presenter of the BH Jauhari Awards.

“In 2026, we are also introducing the BH-Maybank Perkasa Awards to recognise Singaporeans who demonstrate extraordinary determination and perseverance to improve their lives through hard work.

“They have proven that social mobility can be achieved through academic excellence, success in business and other fields that have an impact, thus becoming an inspiration to society,” he said.

Maybank Singapore’s country chief executive officer Alvin Lee said that more than just recognising achievements, the bank’s collaboration with BH celebrates individuals who demonstrate resilience, leadership and commitment to uplifting themselves and their communities.

“The BH-Maybank Perkasa Awards provide an important platform to highlight these inspiring stories, thus reinforcing the belief that success is not only measured by personal achievements, but also by the positive impact we create for others.

“We are proud to be able to collaborate with BH in organising the BH-Maybank Perkasa Awards.

“This reflects our shared commitment to recognising Singaporeans whose life journeys inspire others to pursue meaningful excellence and create a positive impact in society,” he said.

All nominations will be judged by a panel co-chaired by Nazry and Singapore’s non-resident ambassador to Kuwait, Zainul Abidin Rasheed.

Maybank Singapore’s head of Islamic banking, Sazzali Sabandi, will be part of the judging panel for this edition, along with several figures from the academic and community sectors: Intan Azura Mokhtar, Norshahril Saat and Fazlur Rahman Kamsani.

Winners will be selected based on their achievements, impact on society and their ability to inspire future generations.

The public can submit nominations before Aug 18 for all three award categories via this link.

Throughout its history, the BH Achiever of the Year Awards have recognised many prominent figures, including former president Halimah Yacob, former banking luminary Bahren Shaari and professional golfer Mardan Mamat. THE STRAITS TIMES