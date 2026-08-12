New Orchard Road park to treble Istana Park’s size, serve as commercial and leisure space

A 500-metre stretch of Orchard Road may be expunged and pedestrianised to run through the redeveloped park

Commercial, retail and community buildings will be connected through Dhoby Ghaut Green, which forms part of the redeveloped park. ARTIST’S IMPRESSION: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

[SINGAPORE] A new park, which will be triple the size of the existing 1.3-hectare Istana Park, is set to be developed under updated plans by the National Parks Board (NParks) to rejuvenate areas along Orchard Road.

Unveiled by Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan on Wednesday (Aug 12) at Temasek Shophouse, the redeveloped green area merges Istana Park with urban park Dhoby Ghaut Green and Penang Road Open Space.

The project also proposes to expunge a 500-metre stretch of Orchard Road, which connects Buyong Road to Handy Road, turning it into a pedestrianised path that will run through the new enlarged park.

Traffic from Orchard Road will then be redirected to Penang Road, which will become a two-way road. Plans for the traffic diversion have not been finalised yet.

The redeveloped space will be organised into three sections: Orchid Park and Orchid Plaza, Istana Park and Dhoby Ghaut Green.

Dhoby Ghaut Green will be a multi-functional green space that integrates the existing retail belt, which includes Plaza Singapura, into the greenery of the new park, as well as host recreational activities.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Tan said: “(Dhoby Ghaut Green) will be a multi-functional area to bring greenery to the doorstep of retail, commercial and community buildings here around our vicinity. We will design this activity promenade for public performances, street markets and festivals, and also community uses.”

A garden dedicated to honouring Singapore women will be situated within Dhoby Ghaut Green as well, following one of the recommendations in the 2022 White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development.

It will provide flexible spaces for women’s groups to organise commemorative events and activities.

The revamp of the parks is part of the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan, which was launched in 2019. ARTIST’S IMPRESSION: NATIONAL PARKS BOARD

Orchid Park and Orchid Plaza aim to showcase native orchid species from a range of habitats, and nature-oriented features like aquatic and terrestrial gardens.

Istana Park may be redeveloped as a formal fore garden to the Istana grounds, where new attractions such as galleries exhibiting multicultural heritage and native flora will be added.

Given the size of the project, NParks group director of Fort Canning and Istana Ng Boon Gee said that the park’s development timeline can be confirmed only after planning details are firmed up, and consultations with stakeholders are completed.

The revamp of the parks is part of the Orchard Road Rejuvenation Plan, which was launched jointly by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, Singapore Tourism Board and NParks in 2019. Additional infrastructure such as an elevated link bridge connecting Dhoby Ghaut Green to Fort Canning Park, as well as pocket parks in the Somerset area and Handy Road are being explored for development.

The public can submit feedback and view the park’s redevelopment plans at an exhibition ongoing at Temasek Shophouse till Aug 26.

“What will truly bring (the new park) to life (are) businesses owners, developers, community, residents… (who) want to see Orchard Road rejuvenated,” pointed out Tan.