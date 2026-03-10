Election process is designed to be a ‘more democratic’ system where members ‘have a voice’, he adds

[SINGAPORE] As the Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) prepares for its annual council elections, its outgoing president Teo Ser Luck has made one thing clear: there is no groomed successor waiting in the wings.

Teo, who has been president of Singapore’s national accounting body since April 2022, is in the final stretch of his four-year tenure and will step down in April due to term limits.

Succession planning is therefore top of mind for the former mayor and minister of state, who left politics in 2020. However, he told The Business Times in a recent interview that a successor has deliberately not been groomed for Isca’s top job.