NTUC’s AI Career Coach draws over 3,500 users amid broader AI and skills push

The labour movement wants every worker to seize new opportunities and succeed in the age of artificial intelligence

NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng says the AICC is a tool that the labour movement is using to drive an “'AI-Ready SG' that supports our workers’ skills and jobs”. PHOTO: NTUC

[SINGAPORE] The National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) new AI Career Coach (AICC) platform has drawn more than 3,500 users as at end-October, since its beta launch in July. This comes as the labour movement ramps up efforts to help workers navigate career transitions and upskilling in the age of artificial intelligence (AI).

The update was part of NTUC’s midterm progress report released on Wednesday (Nov 12), a day ahead of its two-day Ordinary Delegates’ Conference. NTUC’s secretary-general Ng Chee Meng is slated to present his report on the labour movement’s achievements, as well as strategies and goals for the coming years.

Managed by NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute, AICC helps workers “assess their career readiness, pinpoint skills gaps, and explore pathways to upskill or pivot into in-demand roles”, the labour movement said.

It added that the platform’s AI-powered chat function offers real-time, personalised guidance to help jobseekers – especially younger workers or professionals, managers and executives who prefer a self-directed approach – plan their next career move.

One example is an underemployed worker who is skilled but stuck in a mismatched role; such a worker can use AICC to search for new opportunities, refine their resume, and practise interviews with the AI Interviewer.

Fresh graduates exploring career options can also use the profiling tool and career explorer function to discover suitable roles, and chat with an AI coach for career tips and job-search strategies.

Ng said that the AICC is one of the tools that the labour movement is using to drive an “‘AI-Ready SG’ that supports our workers’ skills and jobs”.

He was referring to a national AI adoption and training initiative he raised during the first day of the debate on the President’s Address at the first session of the 15th Parliament on Sep 22.

NTUC’s training arm, NTUC LearningHub, has had rising demand for AI-related courses – with programmes focused on topics such as generative AI and Microsoft Copilot among the top enrolments on its Learning eXperience Platform.

While more details on the AI-Ready SG initiative will be announced in 2026, NTUC noted that it builds on its Company Training Committee (CTC) framework to promote inclusive AI adoption across sectors.

This means helping businesses identify and implement AI-driven productivity projects, while providing workers – from youth to mid-career and senior employees – with clearer upskilling pathways, career tools and support to take on AI-enabled roles.

NTUC said that the initiative also seeks to help workers adopt three key mindsets: using AI for self-directed learning; leveraging it to stay curious and explore new ideas; and embracing lifelong learning to tap opportunities in an AI-driven economy.

Yet, even as the labour movement called on workers to embrace AI, it also urged employers to do so responsibly by redesigning jobs, upskilling workers, and ensuring a just transition where employees are equipped with relevant skills and fairly rewarded through productivity gains.

Ng added that NTUC is committed to leading Singapore’s workforce transformation by working closely with the government and employers.

“Our goal is clear: to ensure every worker can grow with change, seize new opportunities and succeed in the age of AI where no one is left behind.”

Mid-term progress and achievements

In its secretary-general’s report released for the conference, NTUC also recapped key achievements over the past two years – from advancing digitalisation and company transformation, to developing future-ready labour leaders and reinforcing Singapore’s tripartite model.

NTUC said that it remains on track to reach 1.5 million members by 2030, having welcomed more professionals, managers and executives into its ranks.

It also deepened engagement with workers through programmes such as the NTUC Mentors Network and Company Mentorship Circles, which provide career guidance and peer support.

It highlighted efforts to strengthen workforce and business transformation through nearly 3,700 CTCs, and to equip union leaders with strategic, digital and leadership skills to better represent workers.

The labour movement also underscored its role in shaping national policies such as the Platform Workers Act and the Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests.

Beyond the workplace, the labour movement extended assistance to low-income families and caregivers through the NTUC-U Care Fund, and continued to advocate for stronger protections for platform workers and more progressive workplace practices.