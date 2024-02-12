SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024 ·
Parenthood, caregiver support, ageing well among possible social priorities in Budget 2024

Sharon See

A cornerstone of Singapore’s policies is supporting families. Budget 2024 may thus include more schemes for young parents or lower-income families.
BUDGET 2024 may unveil specific social programmes – to encourage parenthood, support caregivers or promote healthy ageing, for instance – in line with the Forward Singapore (Forward SG) report released last October, which painted broad strokes of seven key policy shifts.

These policy shifts are the result of an engagement exercise involving some 200,000 citizens over 16 months, in which Singaporeans said they wanted a society that is inclusive, fair and resilient.

One of these shifts is “respecting and rewarding every job”. To that end, the government has indicated that re-employment support for displaced workers and enhancement to SkillsFuture are among the job-related initiatives in Budget...

