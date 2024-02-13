Paris-based IEA opens its first overseas office in Singapore; operations to begin in H2 2024

Goh Ruoxue

Published Tue, Feb 13, 2024 · 7:00 pm
The IEA's new office in Singapore will focus on scaling up the deployment of renewables and other clean energy technologies, among other things.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Singapore

THE International Energy Agency (IEA) is opening in Singapore its first office outside of its headquarters in Paris, announced the global energy authority at its 50th Anniversary Ministerial on Tuesday (Feb 13).

The new office, dubbed the IEA Regional Cooperation Centre, is scheduled to commence operations in the second half of this year.

It will serve as a hub for the IEA’s activities and engagements in the region and beyond, providing policy guidance, technical assistance, as well as training and capacity building, said Singapore’s Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The IEA was established in 1974 initially to coordinate response measures to oil supply emergencies, and has since expanded its services to offer analysis, data, policy recommendations and solutions to help countries achieve secure and sustainable energy.

Singapore joined the IEA as an Association Country in 2016.

Priority areas for the new centre include the scaling up of the deployment of renewables and other clean energy technologies, increasing cross-border power trading and improving access to finance for clean energy investments.

SEE ALSO

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng noted that the hub will be the first energy-focused international organisation in Singapore and a “strategic asset” for the IEA in the Asia-Pacific region.

“It will energise the region’s decarbonisation journey, while continuing to provide advice on energy security and resilience,” he said.

IEA executive director Fatih Birol said: “This new office will allow us to significantly increase the IEA’s engagement with South-east Asia and beyond, which is one of the most dynamic and fastest-growing regions in the world and will be critical to the energy transition.”

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

IEA

South-east Asia

Energy & Commodities

clean energy

Asia-Pacific

Decarbonisation

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Singapore

Rising interest in China, South-east Asia among members of SCCCI

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today (Feb 13)

Singapore firms see silver lining as Q4 performance downturn eases: BT-SUSS poll

All foreigners can use automated lanes at checkpoints from second half of 2024: ICA

Are prices soaring in the Year of the Dragon?

Parenthood, caregiver support, ageing well among possible social priorities in Budget 2024

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article