From moderating conferences to traveling, Gupta has been engaged with a variety of activities

On Thursday (Feb 5), Keppel announced that Piyush Gupta will be appointed chairman come Apr 17. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Piyush Gupta signed off from his 15-year tenure at the helm of DBS Group last March, but has since begun wearing many other hats and stayed at the heart of Singapore’s corporate scene.

On Thursday (Feb 5), Keppel announced that the former DBS chief executive officer and current Temasek India chairman will be appointed chairman come Apr 17.

Gupta, 66, replaces Danny Teoh, 70, who is retiring after the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) that day.

From the boardroom of an asset-management giant to the inner sanctum of the Council of Presidential Advisers, here is the timeline of Gupta’s relentlessly busy second act.

The transition

The groundwork for Gupta’s post-banking life was laid well before his final day at DBS.

Jan 12, 2023: Gupta succeeded Ho Kwon Ping as chairman of the board of trustees at Singapore Management University.

Jun 1, 2024: He assumed chairmanship of Mandai Park Holdings.

Aug 15, 2024: Gupta then joined the government’s 21-member Future Economy Advisory Panel to provide expert advice in support of the next bound of Singapore’s economic growth and transformation.

Post-retirement

On Mar 28, 2025, Gupta retired as chief executive of DBS.

Jul 1, 2025: Gupta was appointed deputy chairman and non-executive independent director of Keppel.

Aug 21 to Dec 31, 2025: He was appointed as the 17th SR Nathan Fellow at the Institute of Policy Studies to research and lecture on the development of Singapore’s financial sector.

Aug 2025: He joined the Campaign for Nature Global Steering Committee (GSC).

Aug 28, 2025: He was appointed as alternate member of the Council of Presidential Advisers for a four-year term.

Dec 1, 2025: Gupta was appointed Temasek India chairman.

Apr 17, 2026: Gupta to replace Danny Teoh as chairman of Keppel.

Long-standing roles

Even before his retirement from DBS, Gupta had cultivated an extensive portfolio of appointments that he continued to hold afterwards.

He continues to serves on the board of the National Research Foundation.

Furthermore, he remains a term trustee of the Singapore Indian Development Association and is co-chairman of the Birdlife International Advisory Group.

Other activities, leisure life

Separately, Gupta also hosted Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong in a fireside chat as part of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) alumni event.

He also moderated sessions in the SMU Visionary Series, as well as delivered IPS-Nathan Lectures, with companion pieces published in The Business Times.

Beyond the postings and appointments, Gupta has also spoken publicly about his rich personal life since retirement, focusing on his interest in nature and longstanding passion for birdwatching.

He visited the Himalayas in April last year, hiking through the remote Kinnaur and Parvati Valleys of Himachal Pradesh with his wife and some close friends.

He journeyed to Sicily after, and then took a road trip through Ireland and had a short stay in London.