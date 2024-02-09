PM Lee in annual CNY message hopes Singaporeans will have more ‘dragon babies’

Renald Yeo

Published Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 3:00 am
The government will continue to support Singaporeans in their marriage and parenthood aspirations, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION

Lee Hsien Loong

PRIME Minister Lee Hsien Loong encouraged more couples to try for a baby in this Year of the Dragon, saying that the government will continue supporting such aspirations – even as he acknowledged that the decision is a “very personal one”.

In his annual Chinese New Year (CNY) message on Feb 9, he noted that many Chinese families consider a child born in this zodiac year to be “especially auspicious”, with the dragon associated with power, strength and good fortune.

“So now is as good a time as any for young couples to add a ‘little dragon’ to your family,” PM Lee said.

Extolling the joys of parenthood, he added: “Grandparents, like me, share this joy too.”

Said PM Lee: “I hope my encouragement prompts more couples to try for a baby, although I know that the decision is a very personal one.”

Fertility rates have been declining in developed societies worldwide, including Singapore, as aspirations and priorities change, he noted.

"All this is quite understandable. But I still hope that more Singaporean couples will decide to have more children, and to have them earlier," he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to help Singaporeans in their marriage and parenthood aspirations.

Support for infant caregiving and work-life harmony has been strengthened over the years, “to see parents through their children’s formative years”.

He cited the doubling of government-paid paternity leave to four weeks, which kicked in for working fathers of Singaporean children born on or after Jan 1 this year. But, while such measures lighten the burden on parents, they are “merely enablers”.

“Ultimately, couples will decide whether to have children for their own reasons,” the prime minister said. “I hope more will decide to go ahead, and I am confident they will find parenthood a deeply rewarding and fulfilling journey.”

Wishing all Singaporeans good health and a very happy CNY, PM Lee said: “Entering the Dragon year, let us press forward with optimism and determination.”

