PM Wong to announce details on support for families, costs of raising children at NDR

He notes that family life is coming under strain across the world

Singapore’s growth has been robust in the first half of the year, and the momentum is expected to continue, PM Wong says. PHOTO: ZAOBAO

[SINGAPORE] Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will soon provide more details on plans to help parents with the costs of raising children and to lighten the load on families.

He will share more about the government’s plans on Aug 23 at the National Day Rally (NDR) – the biggest political speech of the year.

The government has heard concerns from parents and families who feel stretched as they juggle competing demands, he said.

That is why it is conducting a major review on how families are supported in Singapore across various life stages – not only at the point of marriage and parenthood, but throughout life’s journey.

In his National Day message on Aug 8, he said the government is taking a fresh look at issues like the costs of raising children, access to affordable infant care and childcare, and other ways to lighten the load on families.

This review is driven by an inter-ministry Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup that was tasked in April to look at some of these issues amid a record-low total fertility rate.

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How far Singapore has come

PM Wong, in his message taking stock of how far Singapore has come and the road ahead, noted that family life is coming under strain across the world.

Parents feel pressured to give their children the best start in life with rising expectations, and many are also caring for their own ageing parents while balancing the demands of work.

“We hear these concerns in Singapore too,” he said in his message filmed at the National Stadium, the site of the 2026 National Day Parade.

“Ultimately, economic growth and technological progress must translate into better lives for all Singaporeans. We want Singapore to be a place where everyone can pursue their aspirations with confidence, raise families with peace of mind, and look to the future with hope.”

Part of achieving this is to harness and shape technology in ways that will serve Singaporeans and strengthen society, he said.

Citing social media, PM Wong said it is helping people to stay connected, share ideas and express themselves.

But many parents are rightly concerned about its effects on children and young people, especially how excessive use can harm their mental well-being, relationships and health development, he said.

Stronger safeguards

He added that the government will put in place stronger safeguards to protect children and help them navigate the digital world safely and responsibly.

By the same principle, Singapore will adopt artificial intelligence on its own terms, by making full use of it to raise productivity and create better jobs, he said.

This will be paired with investment in skills and training, so that every worker can adapt, grow and thrive.

As new technological breakthroughs reshape the world, they create opportunities unimaginable just a few years ago but also raise new challenges and questions, PM Wong said.

“We cannot stand still while others move ahead. But neither should we accept every new technology uncritically,” he added.

“Singapore will embrace these advances on our own terms. They must remain tools that serve people, strengthen communities and improve lives.”

In his message that also covered how the Republic is dealing with a changed world, PM Wong said the Singapore economy has remained resilient despite the challenges brought by an uncertain global situation, marked by conflicts, trade barriers and weakened trust between nations.

Singapore has felt this most directly through the crisis in the Middle East, which remains volatile, he noted.

Effects of the conflict

The effects of the conflict continue to ripple across the world, through higher energy prices, disrupted supply chains, and increased costs for households and businesses, he said.

Despite this, Singapore’s growth has been robust in the first half of the year, and the momentum is expected to continue, he said.

The labour market has also remained stable, with new jobs continuing to be created, and Singapore is also benefiting from the rapid growth of AI, especially in the semiconductor sector, he added.

Even then, he acknowledged that many Singaporeans are understandably concerned about their jobs, their families and their future.

He noted how the government had worked to bring back Singaporeans from the Middle East when the conflict erupted, and how it also acted quickly to help households and businesses cope with the uncertainty, and had recently announced another package of measures.

“We cannot control events beyond our shores. But we can control how we respond. And we will always stand by Singaporeans,” he said.

At the same time, the government is also dealing with tomorrow’s challenges and has completed a comprehensive review of its economic strategies that will lead to a refresh in the approach to industry and trade and strengthen competitiveness, he said.

“Our goal is not just to weather the current turbulence. It is to emerge stronger, more resilient, and better positioned for whatever lies ahead,” he added.

Better future for the next generation

Looking further ahead, PM Wong said Singapore has always taken the long view, thinking not just in years but in decades.

He said the government will continue to strengthen energy security, optimise the island’s limited land, and invest in the infrastructure of tomorrow.

Building for the future also means remaining open to new ideas, forging links with the wider world, and welcoming those who wish to contribute to society and make Singapore their home, he said.

For a small nation like Singapore, staying connected to the world is a necessity and not a choice, he added. “When times are uncertain, it is tempting for countries to turn inward. But Singapore cannot afford to do so,” he said.

“Our openness has served us well throughout our history, and it remains vital to our success in the years ahead.”

As the world becomes more divided, the values embodied in the national pledge – that Singapore can become one nation, bound together not by race, language or religion, but by a shared commitment to one another and to the country – have become more relevant than ever, he said.

He called on every generation to do its part to build a better future for the next.

Wishing Singaporeans a happy National Day, he said: “We inherited a Singapore built through the sacrifice, hard work and foresight of those who came before us. Now, it is our turn to build on that legacy and leave behind an even stronger Singapore.” THE STRAITS TIMES