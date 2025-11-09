PM Wong says he hopes outlines of PAP’s 5G leadership will emerge by next GE

PM Lawrence Wong said: "I am still looking for capable Singaporeans with the conviction to serve, to join us in this mission, and I hope to attract more potential office holders who are prepared to step forward to serve in politics." PHOTO: ST

[SINGAPORE] By the next general election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong hopes to see the outlines of the party’s fifth generation of leaders emerging.

This comes amid the party’s efforts to renew its ranks, and his own moves to renew his Cabinet.

“We now have a Cabinet made out largely of 4G ministers, with some 3G veterans. Before too long, it will be a 4G Cabinet with a few 5G ministers,” said PM Wong, who is the PAP’s secretary-general.

In May, he appointed seven newcomer MPs to his team and promoted two backbenchers. Among the 3G still in Cabinet are Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam.

To achieve the party’s goals in delivering its manifesto and setting the tone of politics in Singapore, the PAP has to make sure it gets the best people – in terms of competence and character – to see it through, said PM Wong at the party’s awards and convention on Nov 9.

“I am still looking for capable Singaporeans with the conviction to serve, to join us in this mission, and I hope to attract more potential office holders who are prepared to step forward to serve in politics,” he said.

The next general election must be called by 2030.

Renewal must never stop, he stressed to the audience of more than 1,800 party activists.

The party is also pressing on with its efforts to refresh itself and engage more widely with Singaporeans from all segments of society.

PM Wong, 52, pointed out that in the previous term, he was one of the youngest in Cabinet.

He has more younger colleagues now, he noted, naming acting ministers Jeffrey Siow and David Neo, as well as ministers of state Dinesh Vasu Dash, Jasmin Lau, Goh Pei Ming and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

They bring fresh energy, new perspectives and deep commitment to serve Singaporeans, he said.

They are also leading major policy reviews representing Singapore on the world stage and building deeper connections with their fellow Singaporeans, he added.

PM Wong recalled a conversation from 2006 when he was principal private secretary to then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The general election – Lee’s first as prime minister – was just over.

“I said to him, ‘We can finally take a breather. We can relax.’ But he said, ‘No, there is still a lot of urgent work to do, especially to renew the party.’ I was a bit surprised, and I was thinking to myself... Why the rush? You have just secured your first election as prime minister. Surely you have time,” PM Wong said.

“Now, it’s my turn. Now I understand the urgency,” he added.

“There’s no time to waste. You have to give the next generation enough time, time to learn, to prepare, and importantly, to earn the confidence and trust of fellow Singaporeans. And if you miss one cycle, you lose five years. That’s a lot of time.”

Fortunately, the party made good progress at the recent election, bringing in 27 new MPs, he noted.

He named three – Dr Hamid Razak and Ms Cassandra Lee from West Coast-Jurong West GRC and Madam Hazlina Abdul Halim in East Coast GRC – as he shared about their efforts in their wards.

Within just a few months, the new MPs have all made their presence felt, built strong relationships on the ground, and made tangible improvements for their residents, he said. THE STRAITS TIMES