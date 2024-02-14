PMO deputy secretary Cindy Khoo appointed new managing director of Enterprise Singapore

CINDY Khoo, the deputy secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) strategy group, has been concurrently appointed the new managing director of Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), with effect from Mar 1.

She is taking over the role from Jeffrey Siow, who stepped down on Dec 31 to be the second permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower. She will relinquish her position at PMO to fully assume her appointment at EnterpriseSG on Apr 1, said the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Wednesday (Feb 14).

Khoo joined the PMO’s strategy group in 2019, overseeing strategic planning, futures and organisational development before taking on her current role as deputy secretary in September 2021.

“Ms Khoo has demonstrated strong leadership in her current and previous roles, and possesses deep expertise in public-sector governance and processes,” said MTI, adding that she has in-depth knowledge of sustainability and economic issues, drawn from her work at PMO.

Dr Beh Swan Gin, permanent secretary (development) at MTI, said: “On behalf of MTI, I would like to thank Jeffrey for his leadership at EnterpriseSG, and for his many contributions to the advancement of local enterprises and transformation of key industries.

“I also warmly welcome Cindy. With her extensive experience and achievements in the public sector, I look forward to her leadership in furthering Singapore’s competitiveness and fostering business growth, both locally and on the international stage.”

In addition to Khoo, MTI has appointed six new members to the board of EnterpriseSG, who will assume their roles on Apr 1. Eight current board members will be stepping down upon completion of their term on Mar 31, which include GIC CEO Lim Chow Kiat, as well as Temasek Holdings executive director and CEO Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara.