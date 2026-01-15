The Workers’ Party can nominate another elected Member of Parliament to serve as the next LO

The decision to remove Pritam Singh (above) from his position as Leader of the Opposition is "necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of Parliament”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a statement on Thursday (Jan 15). PHOTO: MDDI

[SINGAPORE] Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh will be removed as Leader of the Opposition (LO) with immediate effect, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Jan 15).

“Having considered the matter carefully, I have decided that Mr Singh’s criminal convictions, taken together with Parliament’s considered view of his unsuitability, make it no longer tenable for him to continue as the LO,” said PM Wong in a statement.

“The decision is necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of Parliament.”

PM Wong invited WP to nominate another elected Member of Parliament to serve as the next LO.

“This nominee should not have been implicated in the earlier findings of the Committee of Privileges (COP), and must be able to meet the high standards expected of this office,” said PM Wong.

“I hope to receive their nomination soon, so that this important position in our parliamentary democracy will not remain vacant for too long.”

In a statement, WP said it has received PM Wong’s letter to its Central Executive Committee. “We will deliberate on its contents carefully through our internal processes and respond in due course.”

“Questions of guilt”

On Wednesday, Parliament debated a motion on whether Singh was suitable to continue as Leader of the Opposition, given his conduct and conviction in relation to the case involving former MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament.

After a lengthy trial, Singh was convicted on Feb 17, 2025 on two charges for lying to the COP. He was fined S$7,000 on each count. His appeal was dismissed by the High Court on Dec 4, 2025.

During this debate, the WP chief maintained his innocence. While he fully accepted the court’s judgment, he stated that his “conscience will always be clear” and disagreed that his conduct was “dishonourable and unbecoming”.

In his Thursday afternoon statement, PM Wong said: “Mr Singh is entitled to his personal views on the matter. But questions of guilt or innocence are determined through the impartial court process.”

He added that Singh’s conviction, and dismissal of appeal confirms the COP’s earlier findings. “This legal outcome is final and conclusive – it must be respected, and given full effect in determining his suitability to continue as the LO.”