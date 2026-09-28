The readiness gap: Why some businesses move ahead while others stand still

The Singapore Business Federation is helping companies move from uncertainty to action through its Future Ready Business (FRB) platform, comprising five products: the Future Ready Business Index, Dialogue, Spotlight, Solutions, and Marketplace to address key transformation needs

MANY Singapore companies know they need to transform. Far fewer know where they actually stand or what they need to prioritise. Global trade tensions, tightening compliance requirements, and the push toward digitalisation have made the pressure urgent. Markets beyond Asean remain underexplored, seen as high-risk even as new growth opportunities open up elsewhere.

That gap is what the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) is trying to close. Through FRB, SBF helps businesses understand where they stand, uncover new opportunities, and shape their path forward.

“Many companies today are juggling competing priorities, often without a clear sense of where they stand relative to peers or what to tackle first. The Future Ready Business platform exists to be the catalyst for transformation.” Kok Ping Soon, chief executive officer, Singapore Business Federation

A benchmark for growth

The Future Ready Business Index (FRBI), developed with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), provides businesses with a broad health check across six dimensions: financial resilience and innovation, digital readiness, internationalisation, workforce readiness, sustainability, and social impact. It is not a league table; it identifies capability gaps and prioritises areas each business should address first.

When Emway Singapore completed the FRBI, the company’s personalised report highlighted digitalisation as a priority and surfaced an unanticipated gap: workforce readiness. Acting on both, the toy distributor worked with SBF’s advisors to evaluate vendors, navigate grants, and build a minimum viable product of a demand forecasting and supply planning tool, with an estimated uplift of at least 15 per cent across key operational metrics.

“The FRBI is helpful in directing me to the support available, especially when I was not too familiar with the wide variety of grant programmes and partners in Singapore.” Tripta Singh, general manager (Singapore), Emway Singapore

Conversations that inspire action

Future Ready Business Dialogue on April 4, 2025.

The FRB Dialogue series brings senior business leaders together with policymakers, thought leaders and industry leaders for candid exchanges on issues shaping the future of business. Each edition combines expert perspectives with ground-level business realities, giving participants the opportunity to test ideas, learn from peers and consider how wider developments may affect their own strategies and decisions. Since its 2024 launch, the series has explored subjects ranging from geopolitical shifts and workforce transformation to organisational readiness and building regional brands, with speakers including Minister Chan Chun Sing and Mr Ron Sim, Founder and Executive Chairman of V3 Group. For businesses navigating uncertainty, the combination of early insight, direct exchange, and peer perspectives is what makes the FRB Dialogue series distinct.

Immersive real-world experiences

Future Ready Business Spotlight at SingPost on Oct, 18 2024.

The FRB Spotlight connects businesses on the forefront of innovation with practical tools, partnerships, and solutions. Last year, over 60 leaders visited Continental-NTU Corporate Lab, Razer, and SingPost to see sustainability in action, from autonomous delivery robots to electric fleet transitions. A more recent visit to SMRT showed how a large organisation embeds continuous improvement from the ground up.

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“As we scale, the bridge between a founder’s vision and a team’s execution is often built on accountability. I’m deeply impressed by the ‘Kaizen’ culture at SMRT. It’s a powerful reminder that continuous improvement must be bottom-up.” Shawn Xu, chief executive officer, Silversea Media Group– a participant of FRB Spotlight to SMRT

From insight to implementation

The FRB Marketplace connects business leaders with solution providers across digitalisation, sustainability, and workforce transformation. Through the FRB Solutions, companies can showcase their own offerings, engage SBF’s network through structured workshops, and connect with organisations seeking real-world answers. Together, they bridge the gap between identifying what needs to change and finding the partners to make it happen.

“The uncertainty around digital transformation, global trade complexity, and new markets is real. What the Future Ready Business Platform does is to replace that uncertainty with a clear picture of where a company stands today, and a practical path to where it needs to go. This is very much in line with SBF’s broader push to help our business community move to concrete, future-ready capabilities.” Kok Ping Soon, chief executive officer, Singapore Business Federation

All 5 products – the Index, Dialogue, Spotlight, Solutions and Marketplace – are open to businesses of all sizes. Start with the FRBI, the first step toward becoming future-ready.

Learn more about the FRB platform HERE.