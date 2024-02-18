SINGAPORE BUDGET 2024 ·
Subscribers

Refundable Investment Credit, strong fiscal position could give Singapore edge: tax experts

Observers say more clarity needed with potential adjustments to the scheme to enhance its flexibility

Elysia Tan

Published Sun, Feb 18, 2024 · 10:35 pm Updated Mon, Feb 19, 2024 · 10:43 am
RIC adjustments to include other methods to assess the quantum awarded, in addition to expenditure incurred, can help to secure high-value activities in Singapore, say observers.
PHOTO: BT FILE

Singapore Budget 2024

WHILE jurisdictions elsewhere have introduced or are planning measures similar to Singapore’s new Refundable Investment Credit (RIC) scheme, the city-state’s strong track record and fiscal ability, alongside the details of the RIC, will help to boost its attractiveness, observers said.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget speech last Friday (Feb 16) announced a tax credit with a refundable cash feature to encourage companies to make sizeable investments that bring substantive economic activities to Singapore, in key economic sectors and new growth areas.

This comes ahead of a 15 per cent global minimum tax, under the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting initiative (BEPS) 2.0.

Singapore will...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Corporate taxation

Foreign investment

Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS)

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Singapore

Budget 2024: SME schemes will drive sustainability but guidance, implementation ‘crucial’

Sixth Pofma order for Kenneth Jeyaretnam over false claims on Ridout Road rentals

Singapore engineer pivots from oil rigs to ‘fish farm of the future’

Why Budget 2024 is pro-business as it is pro-social

An action plan for Singapore’s shared future in a new reality

Scam victims in Singapore lost S$651.8 million in 2023, with record high cases

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article
UPDATED 2 hours ago