Retailers say neigh to price hikes in the Year of the Horse
Many are pulling the reins on increasing costs to remain competitive
[SINGAPORE] Amid disruptions from shifting trade patterns and a tough operating environment, some providers of the city-state’s staple Chinese New Year goods are grappling with rising costs – but making minimal selling price changes to maintain affordability and market share.
Some strategies they are employing include forecasting demand, managing inventory and optimising sourcing.
