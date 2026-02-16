The Business Times

Retailers say neigh to price hikes in the Year of the Horse

Many are pulling the reins on increasing costs to remain competitive

Elysia Tan &

Jermaine Fok

Published Mon, Feb 16, 2026 · 01:00 PM

[SINGAPORE] Amid disruptions from shifting trade patterns and a tough operating environment, some providers of the city-state’s staple Chinese New Year goods are grappling with rising costs – but making minimal selling price changes to maintain affordability and market share. 

Some strategies they are employing include forecasting demand, managing inventory and optimising sourcing.

InfographicsChinese New YearFood pricesSupply chainsSingapore SMEsCommoditiesRentsSingapore manpower

