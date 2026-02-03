The expanded site means Singapore will become the Safran’s largest maintenance site for aircraft landing gear on several aircraft types

The maintenance repair and overhaul site can cater to aircraft types such as the Boeing 787. PHOTO: SIA

[SINGAPORE] A joint venture between Safran Landing Systems Services Singapore and SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC) broke ground on a S$22 million facility expansion on Tuesday (Feb 3).

The expansion means that Singapore will become Safran’s largest maintenance repair and overhaul site in Asia-Pacific for landing gear on several aircraft types.

This includes the Boeing 787, Airbus A350, A320 and A321.

It will create around 100 technician and engineer jobs over the next five years, said Jermaine Loy, managing director of the Singapore Economic Development Board.

This is a developing story.