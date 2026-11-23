Almost half of employers intend to give new hires a wage increase of at least 6%

Some 78% of professionals will likely be looking for a new job in 2027, says a salary outlook survey. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Employees should expect overall pay increase in 2027 to be modest – especially for professionals looking to change jobs, as they are expecting a larger pay increment than employers are willing to give, a survey found.

Some 49 per cent of employers intend to give new hires a salary increase of at least 6 per cent next year, compared with the 75 per cent of jobseekers who expect an increment of more than 10 per cent, according to a salary outlook survey published on Monday (Nov 23) by talent solutions company Robert Walters.

This comes as 78 per cent of professionals will likely be looking for a new job in 2027, just as companies are looking to take a more cautious and nuanced approach towards talent attraction and retention for 2027, the survey said.

“I do not expect a return to broad-based salary inflation or indiscriminate hiring,” said Kirsty Poltock, country manager for Robert Walters Singapore. “For 2027, we will see more targeted investment in critical skills, greater use of flexible talent models, and much more focus on productivity and skills transformation.”

The appetite to move is “particularly pronounced” in supply chain, procurement and logistics, sales and marketing, as well as tech and transformation.

But confidence in securing job opportunities is significantly lower in comparison, with the overall average being 48 per cent.

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“The results show a clear desire for change in the workforce,” Poltock said. “While people may be more cautious about making a move, it does not mean they are satisfied with where they are.”

Meanwhile, professionals in areas facing talent scarcity such as artificial intelligence, data, cybersecurity, cloud and specialised financial services roles will continue to command higher salary increments, especially among talent who can demonstrate technical capability and business impact.

Employers are willing to pay market or above-market rates for talent with critical skills, as the cost of losing or replacing them can be more significant, the survey said.

This comes as increased AI adoption will continue to shrink or significantly change roles in 2027, with skill-based hiring becoming more important for companies, the survey said.

Permanent and flexible talent models will increasingly co-exist, while skill sets that drive productivity and transformation will stand out.

Nevertheless, while companies remain disciplined on overall salary budgets, they realise that paying market rates for critical skill sets outweighs the cost of losing and replacing scarce talent.

Most companies surveyed intend to give pay rises in 2027, with 65 per cent of them expecting to give at least 3 per cent increment for current staff.

Meanwhile, employees staying in their current jobs have relatively conservative expectations on pay rises, with 36 per cent expecting a 3 to 6 per cent increment, and 15 per cent expecting at least a 7 per cent increment.