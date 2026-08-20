From sales executive to DBS chairman: A look at banking veteran Peter Seah’s career

The veteran corporate leader has made many contributions to the banking industry and beyond

On Wednesday (Aug 19), the 79-year-old stepped down as chairman of the National Wages Council with immediate effect for “personal reasons”. PHOTO: ST FILE

[SINGAPORE] As DBS starts its search for a successor to long-time chairman Peter Seah, it is time to examine the veteran corporate leader’s many achievements and contributions to the banking industry and beyond.

Bloomberg’s Wednesday (Aug 19) report on DBS’ leadership plans follows the Ministry of Manpower’s announcement that the 79-year-old has stepped down as chairman of the National Wages Council (NWC) with immediate effect for “personal reasons”.

Who is Peter Seah Lim Huat, and how did he become one of South-east Asia’s most pivotal boardroom figures? The Business Times traces the notable points of his five-decade career.

Early life and banking foundations

In 1964, Seah entered the University of Singapore, now known as the National University of Singapore (NUS), transitioning in 1965 to the newly established Department of Business Administration (now known as the NUS School of Business). He graduated in 1968 with a Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours).

In 1968, he started his career as a sales executive with British colonial merchant agency house, Harper Gilfillan.

Seah’s first financial role was with Citibank in 1969, where he eventually rose to become Citibank’s country head in Brunei.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

Modernising OUB, expanding board roles

In 1977, Seah joined then Overseas Union Bank (OUB), one of Singapore’s major family-founded commercial banks.

He was appointed CEO and vice-chairman in 1991, leading executive operations until 2001, when OUB was acquired by UOB in a S$10 billion merger.

Beyond banking, Seah was also involved in state and industrial governance. Some of his notable achievements include:

1995: Received the Public Service Medal for contributions to public service.

1998: Appointed to the board of Sembcorp Industries upon its formation in 1998, assuming the role of non-executive chairman in 1999.

1999: Received the Public Service Star for chairing the sub-committee on finance and banking.

Senior board roles: ST Engineering, CapitaLand, Lasalle, SingHealth

Following the UOB-OUB merger in late 2001, Seah retired from banking and transitioned to senior board and corporate transformation roles, including positions at ST Engineering, Temasek, Lasalle, CapitaLand and Singapore Health Services (SingHealth).

2001: Appointed president and CEO of Singapore Technologies Group (STPL). Joined the boards of ST Engineering and real estate group CapitaLand.

2002: Appointed chairman of ST Engineering.

2004: Temasek rationalises STPL, concluding Seah’s executive tenure as CEO.

2005: Joined Temasek Advisory Panel, where he served till 2010.

2007: Appointed chairman of Lasalle College of the Arts, a role he continues to hold.

January 2009: Elevated to deputy chairman of CapitaLand.

April 2009: Appointed chairman of SingHealth.

November 2009: Joined DBS Group Holdings and DBS Bank as non-executive director.

DBS, Singapore Airlines

The 2010s marked Seah’s return to the centre of Asian banking alongside expanding national policy responsibilities.

2010: Succeeded Koh Boon Hwee as non-executive chairman of DBS Group. Retired as chairman of Sembcorp Industries after an 11-year tenure that saw Sembcorp transform into a focused energy, water and marine group.

2012: Conferred the Distinguished Service Order for economic contributions.

2013: Retired as chairman of ST Engineering. During his time as chairman, ST Engineering’s revenue grew from about S$2.6 billion in 2002 to around S$6.4 billion in 2012.

2015: Retired as deputy chairman of CapitaLand. Appointed chairman of Singapore’s NWC and joined the board of Singapore Airlines (SIA).

January 2017: Assumed the chairmanship of SIA.

December 2017: Received the Distinguished Fellowship from the Institute of Directors, India – the first recipient from Asean.

January 2021: Appointed to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA) and stepped down as SingHealth chairman.

August 2021: Conferred the Order of Nila Utama (With Distinction), one of Singapore’s highest civilian honours.

August 2026: Relinquished his appointment as chairman of NWC after 11 years.

Currently, he still serves as the chairman of DBS, SIA and Lasalle. He remains a member of the CPA and also serves as a director on the board of GIC, holding the positions of chairman of the human resource and organisation committee and deputy chairman of the investment strategies committee.