SBF sees a 70% surge in businesses seeking support amid rising trade tensions

The chamber’s total membership is up 7% and now stands at 34,200

[SINGAPORE] The Singapore Business Federation (SBF) supported 13,800 companies in 2025, marking a sharp spike of more than 70 per cent from the previous year.

The surge came as local firms navigated global trade headwinds and economic uncertainties.

In its year-in-review report released on Friday (Jan 23), SBF said its total membership now stands at 34,200 firms.

The federation attributed the 7 per cent year-on-year growth in membership to an “expansion of programmes across (its) internationalisation, human capital, sustainability and social impact action agendas”.

SBF said the Centre for the Future of Trade & Investment (CFOTI) became a “critical pillar” for firms navigating trade tensions and US tariffs that reshaped global markets.

The public-private partnership initiative aims to provide “practical support informed by practice”, as well as an “ecosystem to bring together businesses, academia and policy”, according to the federation’s website.

SBF said CFOTI “will soon launch” a trade artificial intelligence adviser, designed to simplify trade rules and provide clear guidance on free trade agreements, tariffs and compliance requirements for businesses.

Internationally, SBF’s footprint expanded in 2025, with two new Singapore Enterprise Centres: one in India and the other in the United Arab Emirates.

The federation said it “facilitated 232 overseas projects in 27 countries and delivered 1,659 trade and investment advisories” as businesses navigated new trade environments.

Domestically, SBF noted “sustained demand for capability-building and transformation”, with 4,362 businesses benefiting from workforce development in 2025.

These initiatives helped companies “reduce hiring friction while enabling mid-career professionals to gain overseas market exposure in support of business growth”.

SBF chief executive officer Kok Ping Soon said that amid the turbulence of 2025, the federation “moved swiftly” to help businesses in the Republic stay competitive.

“The sharp rise in companies supported underscores the strength of our public-private partnerships and our shared commitment to building a future-ready business community,” he added.