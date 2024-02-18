Scam victims in Singapore lost S$651.8 million in 2023, with record high cases

Fake friend call scams were also of concern in 2023, with 6,859 cases reported. This was up from the 2,106 cases in 2022. In 2020, there were no reported cases.

More than S$23 million was lost to this scam type in 2023, and most of the victims were aged 50 to 64. Phone calls and WhatsApp were the most common channels used by scammers to deceive victims.

While older adults and the elderly were more likely to fall for fake friend call scams, the overall scam statistics debunked the myth that the elderly in general were the most likely to be scammed.

The police said 73 per cent of scam victims were those below 50.

Young adults aged between 20 and 29 mostly fell prey to job scams, while those aged 30 to 49 mostly lost money to e-commerce scams.

The elderly, aged 65 and above, made up 7.1 per cent of scam victims. More than a third of them fell for fake friend call scams, while over 13 per cent were deceived in investment scams.

The police said most online scams are perpetrated by scammers based outside Singapore, and such cases are difficult to investigate and prosecute.

They said: “These scammers are typically part of organised criminal groups and run sophisticated transnational operations which are not easy to uncover or dismantle.”

They added that recovery of funds can be difficult when the money has been transferred out of Singapore.

The police said that in 2023, it worked with overseas law enforcement agencies to take down 19 scam syndicates, including six fake friend call scam syndicates and three phishing scam syndicates.

More than 110 individuals based overseas, who were responsible for more than 730 scam cases, were arrested in the operations.

In 2021, the Singapore police and overseas law enforcement agencies busted 16 scam syndicates. A total of 13 scam syndicates were taken down by the police and the authorities overseas in 2022.

Separately, Singapore’s Anti-Scam Command, which consolidates resources and expertise in scams across all police units here, participated in an operation with global police cooperation agency Interpol. Over 2,000 individuals were investigated and more than 5,300 bank accounts frozen in the Republic, leading to over S$11.5 million recovered.

To address the scam scourge here, an anti-scam campaign was launched by the National Crime Prevention Council in January 2023, urging the public to “ACT” against scams.

The ACT abbreviation in the campaign tag line outlines how people can “Add” security features such as the ScamShield app, “Check” for signs, and “Tell” the authorities and others about scams.

Commercial Affairs Department director David Chew said the global environment has changed, with technology making it easier for scammers to target victims and steal their money.

He said: “However, human nature has not changed. Humans are still driven by the desire for connection. That’s why some still fall prey to love scams.

“They also want to make a quick buck, which is why some fall prey to investment scams and job scams.

“So, our job is to ensure people are aware of the dangers, and not get scammed in the first place.” THE STRAITS TIMES