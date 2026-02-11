Debuting at 12 locations, the outlets will have an expanded product range, including health, wellness and lifestyle products

In addition to the retail partnerships, the refreshed stores also have more intuitive layouts for “quicker, easier shopping”, says Shell. PHOTO: SHELL

[SINGAPORE] Energy and oil giant Shell on Wednesday (Feb 11) rolled out a refresh of its Shell Select convenience stores, featuring new retail partnerships with retailers Watson and Hooga.

Twelve stores around the island have been updated so far, including those in Shell petrol stations at Tampines, Newton Circus, Bukit Batok Road and Choa Chu Kang.

More locations and enhancements will be “rolled out progressively”, Shell said. The company has 57 stations in Singapore; more than 50 of these have Shell Select stores.

In addition to the tie-ups, the refreshed stores also have more intuitive layouts for “quicker, easier shopping”, said the company.

Doong Shiwen, general manager of Shell Mobility and Convenience Singapore, said the new store concept is aimed at making it easier for shoppers to pick up snacks, daily essentials or gifts.

“With the new Shell Select, we’ve worked with trusted brand partners to curate familiar favourites and practical choices that make each visit easier and more relevant.”

Stop and shop

Shell's revamped Select convenience stores debut a new retail partnership with Hong Kong-based health and beauty company Watsons. PHOTO: SHELL

Doong added that the move is a result of the company evolving its approach to petrol stations and convenience stores.

The updated stores will have health and personal care products from Hong Kong-based beauty and healthcare chain Watsons, under the Watsons Lite “shop in a shop” concept.

Singapore home decor brand Hooga, meanwhile, will offer lifestyle and car scent products.

The stores will also have a selection of wines from online wine retailer Vivino, the Denmark-based wine marketplace.

Shell and Vivino first announced their collaboration in May 2025. The wine retailer currently has its products in 49 Shell stations across Singapore.

Shell said it is exploring further partnerships with Vivino in other South-east Asia markets, though it did not elaborate.

“Recent insights show that Singapore consumers increasingly value the overall experience a brand provides as much as its products and services,” said Shell, citing research by Salesforce.

In retail, this reflects an increased need for relevance to consumer needs and a positive customer experience.

This is “especially true” for electric vehicle drivers, who spend a longer time at locations, said Shell. Since 2019, the company has offered electric vehicle charging under Shell Recharge.

The company already works with various partners in its Select stores, including McDonald’s, Ya Kun Kaya Toast, car workshops and community services.